What happened to Rebecca Black? We remember the phenomenon that was her only success, “Friday”, on her 25th birthday-Music

Eleven years have passed since a very young and unknown Rebecca Black published on YouTube the first of the videos with which he intended to eat up the world of the music industry. And the fact is that, against all odds, he succeeded. But before we get to that point, let’s get to know this girl a little better who, more than a decade later, is still determined to become one of the elite artists.

Rebecca Renee Black is his full name and he was born on this day in 1997 in Irvine, California. Yes, 25 years old, so when she posted the first video of her she was 14…and boy did it show! With a completely absurd letter she was detailing each and every one of the steps that she took on any given Friday to celebrate that, which is Friday, the moment of party time with his preteen friends.

In his video clip, an authentic musical event that today accumulates more than 160 million views, it became viral thanks to that mix between amateur video, simple lyrics and catchy rhythm. “Friday” It is a song without merit that achieved what she herself did not expect, elevate her to the category of world phenomenon.

Until Katy Perry had an eye that same year to include it in the video clip with a similar theme, “Last Friday night (TGIF)”in which the singer -characterized as a loser- set up a successful teenage party at her house. Rebecca acted as the popular of the party, converting Katy into someone more relevant to his classmates.

But back to Rebeccawe have to recognize that “Friday”, beyond putting her in value as an artist, actually put her in the spotlight of the industry, which proved how someone without the most absolute talent could succeed in an ephemeral way on the charts. It wasn’t anything to write home about either, though, because the song only peaked at number 66 on the US singles chart.

And what came after that? Well, a lot of other songs that went completely unnoticed, since Rebecca Black He was the protagonist of memes and jokes about his song for a long time, standing out more for the ephemeral nature of his success than for his skills as an artist.

Let’s say it’s over celebrities what a singer… because the music thing hasn’t fed her, although she still believes in herself. After the phenomenon turned against her, she hired a publicist and manager to see if her career really had a future. That same year, in 2011, she released several more moderately successful songs, but there she was already seeing how that “passion” for the artist was deflating.

He kept trying in 2016 and also in 2019, and again in 2021, but it seems that nothing was enough to overcome his modest and brief career in the world of music. That’s why last year he had no choice but to recover his old “Friday” in the form of a remix to attract attention again and make him a little home… Poor thing Rebeccagive up already

Lyrics to “Friday” by Rebecca Black

Seven AM, waking up in the morning,

gotta be fresh, gotta go downstairs.

Gotta have my bowl, gotta have cereal,

Seein’ everything, the time is goin’.

Tickin’ on and on, everybody’s rushin’,

gotta get down to the bus stop,

Gotta catch my bus, I see my friends.

Kickin’ in the front seat

sittin’ in the backseat,

gotta make my mind up.

Which seat can I take?

It’s Friday, Friday,

gotta get down on Friday.

Everybody’s lookin’ forward to the weekend, weekend.

Friday, Friday,

gettin’ down on Friday.

Everybody’s lookin’ forward to the weekend.

Partyin’, partyin’, yeah!

Partyin’, partyin’, yeah!

Fun, fun, fun, fun.

Looking forward to the weekend.

7:45, we’re driving on the highway,

Cruising so fast, I want time to fly.

Fun, fun, think about fun,

you know what it is,

I got this, you got this.

My friend is by my right, oh,

I got this, you got this,

now you know it.

Kickin’ in the front seat

sittin’ in the backseat,

gotta make my mind up.

Which seat can I take?



It’s Friday, Friday,

gotta get down on Friday.

Everybody’s lookin’ forward to the weekend, weekend.

Friday, Friday,

gettin’ down on Friday.

Everybody’s lookin’ forward to the weekend.



Partyin’, partyin’ (Yeah)

Partyin’, partyin’ (Yeah)

Fun, fun, fun, fun

Looking forward to the weekend.

Yesterday was Thursday, Thursday,

today it is Friday, Friday.

We-we-we so excited,

we are excited,

we gonna have a ball today.

Tomorrow is Saturday

and Sunday comes after… wards.

I don’t want this weekend to end.



So chillin’ in the front seat (In the front seat)

In the backseat (In the backseat)

I’m driving, cruising (Yeah, yeah)

Fast lanes, switchin’ lanes

With’ a car up on my side (Woo!)

(C’mon) Passin’ by is a school bus in front of me

Makes tick tock, tick tock, wanna scream

Check my time, it’s Friday, it’s a weekend

We gonna have fun, c’mon, c’mon, y’all



It’s Friday, Friday,

gotta get down on Friday.

Everybody’s lookin’ forward to the weekend, weekend.

Friday, Friday,

gettin’ down on Friday.

Everybody’s lookin’ forward to the weekend.

Partyin’, partyin’ (Yeah)

Partyin’, partyin’ (Yeah)

Fun, fun, fun, fun

Looking forward to the weekend.



It’s Friday, Friday,

gotta get down on Friday.

Everybody’s lookin’ forward to the weekend, weekend.

Friday, Friday,

gettin’ down on Friday.

Everybody’s lookin’ forward to the weekend.

Partyin’, partyin’ (Yeah)

Partyin’, partyin’ (Yeah)

Fun, fun, fun, fun

Looking forward to the weekend.