We know how Jennifer Aniston takes care of her skin to have it great in summer (for her facialist)

In order to have our best version of the skin in summer, we have discovered the secrets of Shani DardenJennifer Aniston’s facialist and who also cares for the skin of other celebrities such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley either Jessica Alba for flawless skin beyond 50.

Although his facial treatments are iconic for using high technology at the service of the skin of each of his clients, Darden offers the simplest tricks to treat the skin in summer. From the importance of moisturize the skin and not leaving home without sun protection against UV rays… and why it is important to know what products you need to take care of your skin in summer or to face the heat wave.

Don’t forget your sunscreen

Sun exposure is the number one cause of aging and even more so in summer so don’t forget to apply a sunscreen or your sunscreen every day whether or not you leave the house. From wrinkles, spots or lack of elasticity can be prevented with this basic that can not be missing in your daily beauty ritual.

Ideally, you should find the formula that you like best and that works well for your skin type and apply it every two hours. And every time you hit the beach or pool all day, make sure to wear a hat Y Sunglasses and get under the umbrella if possible. don’t forget your lips and hands.

Pay attention to your lips and your hands

The lips and the hands are often the areas of the body that show the most signs of aging. Therefore, remember that whenever you apply sunscreen, make sure to also apply it to your hands and reapply cream after washing them. Also remember to protect your lips with a lip balm with SPF and carry it with you at all times.

From the use of retinol in summer

According to facialist Shani Darden, it’s a myth that you can’t use retinol or acids in the summer. That yes, if you are one of those who spends a lot of time in the sun, it is recommended not to use a product with retinol but if you do not spend much time outdoors in summer you can use both retinol What acids to treat your skin in the summer season. And as long as we use sunscreen during the day and limit the amount of time we spend in the sun.

Add to vitamin C

Also use in summer a srum with vitamin C rich in antioxidants to further protect your skin from external environmental agents and sun damage. And in addition, they calm the skin and unify the tone in addition to giving your face more luminosity.

Keep your skin fresh if you have blemishes

If you have spots or hyperpigmentation In different areas of the face, in summer you can worsen the situation and even suffer from melasma due to exposure to the sun and hormonal changes. Therefore, it is essential keep facial skin protected with an SPF 50 or higher and a cap or hat. And it is that even sitting outside or exercising can cause your face to heat up, so protection is essential as a preventive measure. And rock moisturizing mists on your face.

Repair sunburn

If you accidentally suffer a sunburn, opt for products with ingredients that repair your skin and regenerate it, such as aloe vera or the bisabolol calming effect. Even salt them as a mask on your facial skin or your body after intense days of sun on your skin.

Review your skin care routine

In summer, there is no need to change your skin care routine if you are using the right products. Of course, if you notice that your skin is oilier, go for a lighter moisturizer and add a hyaluronic acid serum before sunscreen in the morning and before moisturizer at bedtime. If you have normal skin, you can go for a light, oil-free moisturizer, like my light oil-free moisturizer for hydrated and luminous skin, but not greasy.

