Vince McMahon makes a special appearance on WWE RAW

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW through USA Network, the promoter Vince McMahon provided new statements after his departure from the company’s general management.

This week’s episode in Lincoln, Nebraska began with the entrance of Vince McMahon. Before the fans, the producer stressed that Monday Night RAW is the longest show in television history, and thanked the public for making it possible. The producer recalled that John Cena will appear next week at the red show to celebrate his twenty years. McMahon walked away from the ring without making any other kind of mention.

The world got a shocking news when WWE confirmed that Vince McMahon chose to walk away from his position as CEO and general manager. The authority separates itself from the administrative sector of the company four decades after having bought it from his father in 1982. Although Stephanie McMahon was announced as her replacement. In the aforementioned positions, Vince will continue to be linked to WWE as a producer within the creative team of the television programs.

Vince McMahon’s decision comes hours after the investigation carried out against him was revealed after his behavior towards several employees in the administrative sector came to light. WWE found a diversion of three million dollars earmarked for confidentiality agreements with former workers with whom he had improper attitudes. Several of these deals also point to current head of talent relations John Laurinaitis, who would also have engaged in this kind of unseemly conduct.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.