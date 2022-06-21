Vanilla Sky: the psychological thriller that will make you question reality with Tom Cruise and that you can watch on Netflix | Movies | What to see | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

Tom Cruise has returned to the cinema with a box office success called “Top Gun: Maverick”. The film is one of the most anticipated releases and has fulfilled the expectations of the most nostalgic fans of the film saga. The American actor, in this way, remains current in the industry and in the hearts of the spectators.

The artist’s career started when he was 19 years old, the age at which he went to seek luck in Hollywood. The projects began to be modest and then had a greater role. His big break would be on tape.”rain man” in 1988.

His career has taken different paths, not only in the action-adventure genre. Tom Cruise has shown his talent to make a commercial film and star in the latest film of Stanley Kubrick, “Eyes Wide Shut”.

In his varied filmography, there is “Vanilla Sky“, a psychological suspense production who stars alongside Penelope Cruz and Cameron Diaz. Directed by Cameron Crowe in 2001, is one of the most particular projects of Cruise’s career, which you can already watch in streaming.

David before the incident that will change his life (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

WHAT IS “VANILLA SKY” ABOUT?

The film focuses on David AamesTom Cruise’s character, who is the heir to a famous company. She has it all, from money to charisma to dazzle, especially women. But en business is going badat least the partners of the firm that his father left him do not trust him and want him out of the game.

Between weight and lightness, David meets Sofia Serrano (Penélope Cruz), a Spanish dancer who leaves him totally in love. Although he meets a woman with whom he has sexual encounters, julianna (Cameron Diaz), the millionaire seduces Sofia And there seems to be a connection that I’ve never felt before.

But the protagonist’s life will take a brutal turn, driven by Julianna’s obsession. From then on, everything will be uncertain because something has happened to David’s memory and recollectionsas well as with his face, which has ended up disfigured… Or maybe not.

In the middle of the mist David will seek to find the truth behind what has happened to his life after meeting Sofia, with the help of psychiatrist Curtis McCabe. The film, in this way, plunges into a series of terrible, happy and disconcerting episodes.

“Vanilla Sky”, in this way, has remained between one of the best suspense movieswhere Tom Cruise has been able to portray the confusion, anger, frustration and other stages that his character goes through to understand what he has done with his life.

Tom Cruise kissing Penélope Cruz in the film (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “VANILLA SKY”?

Tom Cruise as David Aames

Cameron Diaz as Julie Gianni

Penelope Cruz as Sofia Serrano

Kurt Russell as Dr. Curtis McCabe

Jason Lee as Brian Shelby

Noah Taylor as Edmund Ventura

Timothy Spall as Thomas Tipp

Tilda Swinton as Rebecca Dearborn

Michael Shannon as Agent Aaron

Shalom Harlow as Colleen

Ivana Milicevic as Emma

Armand Schultz as Dr. Pomeranz

Johnny Galecki as Peter Brown

Alicia Witt as Libby

Mark Kozelek as Dude

John Fedevich as Ed Vallencourt

Stacey Sher as Rayna

James Murtaugh as Benny’s Bar Owner

Ken Leung as the art editor

W. Earl Brown as the bartender

Tommy Lee as the frozen man in the vintage car

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in a key scene of the film (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

HOW TO WATCH “VANILLA SKY”?

The movie “Vanilla Sky” is available on the streaming platform of Netflixwhere tapes like “jack reacher”, “at the edge of the morning“, among other.

“VANILLA SKY” TRAILER