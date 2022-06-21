Urbanball NFT mystery boxes launched, only on Binance NFT

The second drop of the Urbanball NFT collection will take place on Friday 24 June at 11:00 UTC.

After its first drop on Binance NFT has sold out, Urbanball will hold a second drop with NFT based on Belgian street football. The NFTs will be distributed via mystery box packages, and will feature street football tournament winners from Brussels and Antwerp. 10,000 NFTs will be minted, and each mystery box will cost $ 25: a 50% discount on the first drop.

Each mystery box contains either a character or a skill card – both tokens are required to play the Play-to-Earn (P2E) Urbanball game, due for release later this year.

Character cards depict street football players who have won one-on-one Urbanball fightball tournaments in their home countries. These tournaments are presented by Sean Garnier, two-time world champion in freestyle football and sports icon on social media. Of course, Sean Garnier is also featured in a character card.

Skill cards represent different football techniques used to improve the performance of characters in the game.

The game features a variety of competition modes, both PvP and PvE, with rewards redeemable for real-world experiences. This is all being led by Garnier, who boasts 19 million social media followers and over 2 billion video views of him. Garnier has partnered with the fan-engagement platform Ex Sports to offer athletes greater exposure and new potential revenue with NFTs.

Outside of the game, NFTs are digital collectibles with utilities that can help grow and develop athletes’ careers through a unique revenue model, which sees the majority of every primary sale going to them. Rare NFT holders also receive exclusive rewards, such as encounters with athletes.

In the first drop, the holder of the Garnier Flame Edition NFT was rewarded with a trip to Qatar, fully paid for by Garnier, to meet football superstars Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior and watch the Redbull Neymar Jr.

NFT drops will occur monthly until an Initial Game Offering (IGO), scheduled for December, and each drop will feature new street football athletes from different countries. The finals will take place in key locations in Dubai, such as the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, in collaboration with Emaar Entertainment.

The partnership between Binance NFT and Ex Sports has developed because they both recognize the potential to nurture emerging talent and support the growth of niche sports. Ex Sports aggregates sports IPs and promotes an ecosystem with real beneficial utility, to bring benefits to lesser-known athletes.

About Urbanball

Urbanball is a complete ecosystem dedicated to street football that includes a P2E game, NFT collectibles, one-on-one fightball tournaments, micro-events, e-commerce and talent management. More than 10 athletes have already joined the brand, including former and current world football champions Panna and Freestyle, with a total of over 30 million followers on social media.

About Binance NFT

Binance NFT, Binance’s official NFT marketplace, offers an open market for artists, creators, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world, with the best liquidity and extremely cheap fees. It features three product lines: premium events, mystery boxes and a marketplace.

Binance NFT is building the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform, with IGOs ​​offering the in-game assets of major gaming projects.

For more information, nft.binance.com.

Information on Ex Sports

EX Sports is a fan-engagement platform with a marketplace for NFT, live-streaming, gaming and e-commerce. The main mission of the project is to promote athletes from niche sports, such as Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, powerlifting and street football: these disciplines have numerous fans, but often the athletes are overlooked compared to the stars of the NBA or NFL. who currently benefit most from NFTs and digital collectibles.

Ex Sports is fighting for these lesser known athletes.

