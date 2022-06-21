Until further notice… First drill 2022 in CDMX is suspended

The Government of Mexico City recalled that the drill was suspended which was scheduled for this Tuesday, June 21.

Through Twitter, he indicated that he has not authorized the carrying out of no similar exercise through apps.

Remember that the Drill scheduled for this day was suspended; The Government of Mexico City has not authorized the performance of any similar exercise through applications. Stay informed through official sources. https://t.co/KEQ2ZopT4o – CDMX Government (@GobCDMX) June 21, 2022

The activity was scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Until now, the authorities have not rescheduled the exercise and they only reported its cancellation until further notice.

Through a statement issued on June 15, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) reported the suspension of the drill and added that like every year, the capital would be part of the National Drill commemorating the the earthquakes of September 19, 1985 and 2017which this year falls on a Monday.