Travis Scott Praises Kylie Jenner for ‘Throwing That Ass at Him’ in Rare Post

Travis Scott showed Kylie Jenner how much he appreciates her possessions in a rare social media post during Father’s Day on Sunday.

“Xiaomi here throw that butt,” the rapper, 31, wrote of an Instagram Story photo of the makeup mogul’s back, which he took while she was cooking over the stove.

Jenner, 24, was seen wearing a white T-shirt tucked into tie-dye jeans that showed off her curves in the since-deleted photo, which was Captured by Neighborhood Dialogue.

While it’s unclear if the photo was taken in real time, it appears that Jenner was preparing Scott, the father of her two children, a delicious meal in honor of the holiday.

The former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star also flowed to the “Sicko Mode” beatmaker with a photo showing him lying in bed eating a bowl of pasta, presumably from Jenner.

The couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormy Webster, was sound asleep next to her father, while their 4-month-old son, whose new name has yet to be announced. – It was rolled on Scott’s chest. The boy’s face was covered with a heart-shaped emoji.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad, we love you,” Jenner commented on the sweet moment, to which Scott responded, “L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️EEE YAAAA 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎.”

Jenner posted a Father’s Day tribute to Scott showing him with his two sons. kylie jenner / Instagram

Founder of Kylie Cosmetics later Post a closeup The musician and his son pose together wearing gray and white Nike Air sneakers. The Grammy nominee wore brown shorts, while the little one wore gray shorts.

Jenner They gave birth to their baby on February 2 after four years Stormy’s arrival.

They originally named their son Wolf, but later revealed that they had changed his last name because “it wasn’t just him.”