Transfer market, sometimes they return: from Cavani to Ronaldo, the top players ready to return to Serie A





All the negotiations between great former champions of our championship ready for the sensational return to Italy

Summer is the season of transfer marketfull of suggestions, rumors and dreams accrued by fans who hope that their favorite team can afford anyone. Unfortunately in recent years, with some exceptions, we have often had to settle for second-rate names or great players who are now at the end of their career in search of the last great signing. For this reason, as soon as the football played ends and the hostilities of the market begin, we hear of top players approaching one or that other club in our football and the light comes back on.

This is certainly the case with Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Juventus less than a year ago. At the time he declared it was the best choice of his life, but the season at United must have made him change his mind. In these hours, the news that the Portuguese would be courted by Rome. The intermediary is obviously José Mourinho, compatriot of CR7 and with conviction worthy of the best speakers. The obstacle, in addition to the salary, is that the Giallorossi will not participate in the next Champions League. It would be strange for Cristiano to make such a choice in the year leading up to his last career World Cup. Another chance to see Ronaldo in our championship is given by the return to Juventus. In fact, his attorney Jorge Mendes, once he understood that his client wants to leave Manchester, he started proposing him to the top clubs in Europe, including the Bianconeri. The fundamental point for the eventual success of the negotiation is the massive reduction of the salary of the Portuguese champion, otherwise Juve would not even sit at a negotiating table.

On the other hand, the one who is practically certain of returning to Italy after a year to forget is Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian failed last season at Chelsea and is doing everything, exposing himself to return to Inter. The negotiation is practically concluded, he dances a few million for the loan and then there will be an agreement. Thus the prodigal son will return to Appiano Gentile, where Inzaghi eagerly awaits him. Another top player, another return. Let’s talk about Paul Pogba. The story of the Frenchman is incredible given that for the second time in his career he will join Manchester United at the Juventus on a free transfer. In the middle, the bianconeri sold him to the Red Devils for a figure close to 120 million euros. The world champion midfielder did not experience exciting seasons in the Premier League and hopes to find the polish that made him one of the best players in the world for a few seasons.

Last but not least, Edinson Cavani. Also coming from United with whom he will not renew his contract, he is looking for his next team. Among the options, there is also the arrival in our championship in what was his Campania. With the difference that instead of the blue shirt of Napoli, the Uruguayan would wear that grenade of the Salerno. The club’s offer from president Iervolino is sensational, who has put on the plate two million euros per season for two years, in order to secure the former Serie A top scorer. Rome monitors the situation and also in this case it is Mourinho who personally moves to convince Cavani to team up with Abraham, so as to form a super attack to give to the public in the capital.



