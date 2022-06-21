Transfer market, sensational Momblano: “Ronaldo to Juventus”

Juventus transfer market, the revelation of Cristiano Ronaldo at “Juventibus” is a sensational twist. What happened.

Juventus’ summer transfer market session has not yet taken off in an important way for the bianconeri. Cherubini, in fact, is still waiting to know the definitive answer from Angel Di Maria, who would have been offered an annual contract: Fideo’s yes is not taken for granted, and the patience of the “Old Lady” is not infinite. With the farewells of Morata and Dybala, then, the Juventus management is also paying attention to a left-footed winger, able to jump the man with continuity and provide important assists for Dusan Vlahovic: Kostic likes and not a little, but at the moment agreement with Eintracht has not yet been reached.

Negotiation for Pogba closed – for the official announcement only the usual medical examinations and the signature on the contract are missing – however, a sensational return could lead to a sensational return. We are referring to Cristiano Ronaldo who, according to what was reported by Luca Momblano, who intervened during the Twitch live stream of Juventibus, would return to Juventus orbit. According to Momblano, in fact, Jorge Mendes, in one of the last meetings he had with the Juventus management, he would have offered again the card of his client, linked to United by a contract expiring in 2023. After just one year, therefore, the conditions could be created for a sensational return. The conditional, however, in this kind of situations is a must: a negotiation, in this sense, has not yet been set up. We will see if there are any developments in this regard.