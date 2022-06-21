Tom Cruise and how to wear polo shirts to look attractive

In Top Gun: Maverick hollywood man of the moment, Tom Cruisereprises his role as Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and to make sure he’s up to the task, the actor adopted a high-protein diet and put his body through intense weight training and cardio.

And, apparently, it has been worth it. Tom Cruise he looks as muscular as when he appeared in his underwear on the 1983 teen sitcom, Risky Businesseswhile his arms are just as thick and toned as when he first played Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossiblein 1996.

The actor demonstrated why polo shirts are a must for timeless style. Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

the style key

Naturally, as anyone would, Tom Cruise has been showing off his hard work efforts and while promoting Top Gun: Maverick in South Korea this week, the actor wore a series of polo shirts ultra tight that more than fulfilled its mission.

The polo shirts Originally designed by René Lacoste for tennis players, the traditional cuffs feature elasticated arm cuffs to prevent movement during play. In the case of Tom Cruisehave served to show off and enhance his bulging biceps.

A polo shirt is a staple in every man’s wardrobe. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

First, Tom Cruise was photographed upon arrival at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul wearing Ralph Lauren RRL jeans and a Polo shirt in cream colour. Later, she attended the press conference of Top Gun: Maverick at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul, wearing a Polo shirt navy blue that, again, clung to his muscular body.

It’s not the first time Tom Cruise appears in favor of Polo shirts tight to the body, whose seams seem to be about to burst. Early in his career, when he was in excellent shape, the actor used polo shirts very tight navy blue, while in the aforementioned Risky Businesses, Tom Cruise he wore a red and white striped polo shirt to show off his biceps.

Fancy bragging about your efforts at the gym? Tom Cruise has the most elegant shape and sexy to do it, yes, with Polo shirts.

Article originally published in GQ UK.