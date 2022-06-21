Title change in the recordings of WWE Main Event (SPOILERS)

Few hours ago, WWE held broadcasts of Monday Night RAW from the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Before seeing the show for USA Network, attendees at the venue in Lincoln, Nebraska witnessed the recordings of various matches for the Main Event.

The company recorded two confrontations for its exclusive streaming program. Featured entry includes Doudrop, who won the 24/7 Championship during tapings after defeating Dana Brooke. The latest events on RAW and SmackDown will complete the episode that will be broadcast on Hulu Network on June 23.

Next, we review the quick results of the recording day.



Results WWE Main Event June 23, 2022

– Doudrop defeated Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Championship.

– Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.