‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Chris Hemsworth was fed up with Thor before talking to Taika Waititi about the movie | Entertainment Cinema and Series

However, apparently there was a time when Chris Hemsworth got tired of his character and even thought about putting the hammer Mjölnir aside and giving up Marvel movies.

It all happened after he appeared in his solo movie in 2011, then in ‘The Avengers’ in 2012 and in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013, but as he confessed to GQ (in August 2018) he felt that this The last one hadn’t been good.

Chris Hemsworth was sick of being Thor

In a Vanity Fair video in which Chris Hemsworth spoke about his career, he commented that he was not entirely happy with his performance in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2013) and was disappointed in the character because he was tired of not changing in the movies.

“I was a little disappointed with what he had done. I don’t think she’s grown the character in any way, I don’t think she’s shown the audience anything unexpected or different.”

The actor added that out of his frustration he would only do another movie if it featured something new or “broke the mold.” Telling this to director Taika Waititi, they both agreed that ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017) had a very different tone than the previous two installments.

“I told Taika this and I think the conversation we had was, ‘I’m really bored with Thor,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m really bored with Thor, too.’ And so we decided not to continue fed up and every time that feeling came to us, we took a different direction.

Hemsworth said that this is how for ‘Ragnarok’ they dismantled the character and made him unpredictable, adding circumstances and places that had not been explored by the character, in addition to making Thor more cheerful and joker.

Chris Hemsworth’s future as Thor in the MCU: will it be his farewell?

For the fourth film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ this 2022 Taika Waititi returns to the director’s chair and according to Hemsworth, they agreed again that they would do something that could not be predicted and that had a lot of humor.

However, in a video for Wired on June 17, the actor said that the fourth film could be the last he shoots as Thor for Marvel, though he’d be happy to return if fans ask.

“Well, the last one I shot was ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don’t know. It was a wild, fun and crazy experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are. I played that character for ten or eleven years, and each time it’s been new and exciting, and this was no exception (…) I love playing Thor, I’ve done it for many years and I would continue if people wanted me to. “