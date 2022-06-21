Thor Love and Thunder: When and how to see the exclusive preview of the film in Mexico

One of the most anticipated films of this year is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ And given the high expectations, it is expected that the new Marvel film will have an excellent reception, so for fans who want to see it as soon as possible and avoid spoilers, there will be a exclusive preview of the movie in Mexicoand then you will be able to know when Y What enjoy it.

In the coming weeks, a new film starring Chris Hemsworthwhich has the public very excited because in the advances it has been possible to see the return of Natalie Portman to the saga, which is going to be big, since now he will give life to the character of Mighty Thor.

As if that were not enough, the incursion of Christian bale to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the greatest villains in comics, Gorr, the Butcher of Gods.

The plot will develop from the fact that while the famous Avenger is in search of inner peace, his retirement is interrupted by a murderer of the galaxy who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to the superhero’s surprise, is able to hold her magic hammer.

When is the preview of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in Mexico?

The fourth film starring the ‘God of Thunder’ will have its exclusive preview in Mexico next Wednesday, July 6, and in order to enjoy these special functions, fans can get their tickets through pre-sales launched by the two most important cinema chains in the country.

Cinemex and Cinépolis have already put tickets on sale so that the public can enter the preview of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, and it only remains to be seen if this new film of the member of the Avengers manages to cause the same euphoria as the other Marvel premieres that he has done this year, since there was an excellent response from the fans with the ‘Spider-Man’ movies: No Way Home’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.