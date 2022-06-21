Thor: Love and Thunder – Stagecraft technology (with which they made Olympus) in the new featurette!

The new official Thor: Love and Thunder featurette shows a first look at the Stagecraft technology used for filming.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the presence of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift Mjolnir), we’ll review Jamie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after his mysterious absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other Guardians of the Galaxy.

A few minutes ago i Marvel Studios have released a new official featurette from the film online, showing a first look at the technology Stagecraft used for filming:

Indeed, as some of you may know, Thor: Love and Thunder is the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (to be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) shot with the Stagecraftthe technology for creating virtual environments introduced by Lucasfilm with the series of Star Wars, The Mandalorian.

Taika Waititi (who had already had the opportunity to try this technology with the last episode of the Mandalorian series) has in fact shot the film about the God of Thunder in Australiausing for many sequences one of the first installations of the “Volume” – this is the name of the new technology – in collaboration with Industrial Light & Magicwhich supported the entire production.

Entering the more technical aspect, the Stagecraft (which in fact evolves and improves the technique of rear projection already existing in cinema) was introduced and developed by Lucasfilm And Industrial Light & Magic and allows you to shoot a large part of the series indoors without the classic green screen, thus improving visual quality and general lighting.

The whole set is set up with huge LED screens flanked by props: this allows the development team to digitally create all the backgrounds via Unreal Engine 5 (thanks to a collaboration with Epic Games), modifying and rendering them in real time to project them on the screens, making the whole environment more “real”.

At the same time, having a concrete background behind it, the whole lighting of the set inevitably derives a great benefit from it, with a much better final result than the green screen.

The dimensions of the basic set are 6 and a half meters high by 25 meters in diameter, but starting from Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has had even more LED panels available in even larger environments, to offer higher resolution and an even more impressive virtual environment.

In practical terms, on the one hand this allows the studios to shoot indoors and guarantee greater safety for cast and crew in times of pandemic (as they will find themselves in a protected, controlled and sanitized environment on a daily basis, away from fans, paparazzi etc. ) and on the other hand it allows to improve even more the visual quality and above all the lighting, putting the classic green / blue screen in the background.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive at the cinema on July 6 2022.

In the cast they return Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / the Mighty Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista(Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula) And Sean Gunn(Kraglin), together with the new entries Christian Bale in the role of the villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods And Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus. The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth.

This is the official synopsis:

‘Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor through a journey different from anything he has faced before: the search for inner peace. But his withdrawal is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, who longs for the extinction of the Gods. To fight this new threat, Thor asks for help a King Valkyrie, Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster which, much to the surprise of Thoris inexplicably able to lift the mighty Mjolnir and has taken on the name of Powerful Thor. Together, the group will embark on a cosmic adventure to uncover the reason for Vengeance’s thirst for revenge Gorr and stop it before it’s too late. ‘

