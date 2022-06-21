Thor: Love and Thunder shares a spectacular collection of individual and group posters

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters in just over two weeks and the promotional locomotive for Marvel Studios it continues to run at full speed, like a chariot pulled by a pair of mythological goats. And it is that those responsible for the UCM have published a new batch of posters, this time, one for each of the protagonists of the new film; and yes, including one for Tanngnjóstr and Tanngrisnir, the magical billy goats that pull Thor’s flying chariot. In addition, we also have new most epic group posters. Do not miss them through the following gallery of images.

All the protagonists of Thor 4

Thus, these new posters show us the main protagonists of Thor: Love and Thunder, from Thor a mighty thor of Jane Foster, passing through Korg, Valkyrie either Zeusincluding a new look at the villain Gorr the butcher of gods, played by Christian Bale. In addition, Marvel Studios has released new group promotional posters for the theatrical and IMAX release. We leave you with the gallery of images of the new posters and the official synopsis from Thor: Love and Thunder:

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor.”

“Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. This spectacular installment of the MCU opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Source | Marvel Studios