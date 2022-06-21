Thor 4: Natalie Portman poses with powerful armor in a new image | Films

liliana carmona

The film will have its preview in Mexico on July 6

Marvel Studios is preparing for its next premiere of the year: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (‘Thor 4’ or ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ as is its title in English), so little by little new images have been revealed.

After his departure in ‘Thor: Dark World’ in 2013, Natalie Portman is back in the MCU to once again play Jane Foster, who will become Mighty Thor in the film directed by Taika Waititiand a new image of what he’ll look like in his armor has been revealed!

Total Film magazine released new images from the film in which we see Portman in his Mighty Thor armor while wielding a rebuilt Mjolnir.

Natalie Portman in the movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Marvel Studos/Total Film

In this film, Thor begins a journey of self-discovery by retiring from the superhero business, while Gorr, played by Christian Bales, emerges with a plan to kill all the gods.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ opens in Mexico on July 7. Marvel Studos/Total Film

Pre-sale of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ begins in Mexico

As they did with the latest Marvel releases, such as ‘Eternals’, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ It will also have its pre-premiere and it will be on Wednesday, July 6, with Thursday the 7th being the official premiere in Mexico.

If you are one of those fans who are dying to see Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor, in addition to the fact that the Guardians of the Galaxy will also be present in this story, the two most important cinema chains in the country began with their pre-sale so that you are one of the First to see the movie at a couple of showings starting at 7pm, so get your tickets now!