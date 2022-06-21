This is why you should NOT eat Kellogg’s All-Bran

Mexico is one of the largest consumers of cereal.

A Nutritionist went viral on TikTok by exposing the real reasons why you shouldn’t eat Kellogg’s All-Bran in your daily diet.

The risks of consuming a product that is advertised as healthy is that it can generate a greater tendency to consume it on a daily basis and in larger quantities (for example, as breakfast and dinner).

In fact, Mexico is one of the largest consumers of cereal.

Despite its convenience and speed in solving the Mexican family breakfastbox cereals remain among the ultra-processed products with higher caloric intake and little or no contribution of nutrients, being the addition of free sugars one of the greatest concerns due to the health consequences that its excessive consumption brings.

Always present: sugars

Sucrose (white sugar) is one of the usual ingredients in this type of product.

Other types of sugars can often also be found in smaller proportions, such as glucose syrup or honey. All of them are used mainly for their sweet taste, but they can also fulfill other functions: contribute brown colors and toasted flavors (which develop during the heating applied in the elaboration of the product), contribute to the texture, thus facilitating the aggregation of the cereal grains (as sometimes happens in muesli), or making them more crunchy (for example, in cornflakes).

Advertising and consumption

Breakfast cereals often include two types of advertising claims to attract consumers. Thus, in products intended for adults, it is common to find elements associated with sports and healthy living, such as certain trade names (for example, Fitness by Nestlé), images of slim silhouettes or people practicing sports and promotions related to physical activity (for example, gifts and raffles of sports equipment).

All this may make us think that we are dealing with a healthy product, but the truth is that in most cases this is not the case.

Nutritionist exposes the reason why you should NOT consume Kellogg’s All-Bran

So, a nutritionist took on the task of unraveling this type of cereal, especially Kellogg’s All-Bran, and this was the result:

On the other hand, Profeco warns that contrary to what is shown, the overconsumption of this product can cause undesirable effectssuch as constipation, bloating, gas, or flatulence.

and it’s so easyas partially or misinformed consumers, fall into that overconsumption.

product x-ray

Sugar:

7 grams for every 40 grams of portion indicated on the package, which is equivalent to one and a half tablespoons.

However, the 40-gram serving is equal to half a cup. And it’s a fact that an adult hardly consumes half a cup of cereal. Regularly consume more: between 1 to 1 ½ cups.

The two images show the portions described on the package (a) and the portions that a person normally consumes (b).

When considering the dish that a person normally consumes, the sugar content is then 21 grams or 4 ½ tablespoons.

This constitutes 60 to 84% of the maximum tolerated sugar that an adult can consume for the whole dayaccording to the American Heart Association (AAC), because the maximum amount of sugar tolerated daily for an adult, according to the ACC, is five to seven teaspoons of sugar for an entire day.

The World Health Organization (WHO), for its part, establishes that you should not exceed more than 10% of total calories, not exceeding 10 tablespoons of added sugar for the whole day.

On the other hand, it is observed that contains three different types of sugar (sugar, malt extract and maltodextrins).

Someone who consumes these types of products daily or frequently has a much higher risk of obesity and diabetes [ver Vasanti S Malik, et. al. «Intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and weight gain: a systematic review», descargar (PDF, 163 Kb)].

In addition, it has been observed that high sugar consumption causes addiction, which is why, once it becomes a habit, it is much more difficult to stop consuming it. [ver Carlo Colantuoni, et. al. «Evidence That Intermittent, Excessive Sugar Intake Causes Endogenous Opioid Dependence», descargar (PDF, 200 Kb)].

CONCLUSION

This product is not harmful if consumed in moderate amountsBut it’s not as healthy as it looks.

There is a risk that this product is perceived as recommendable due to its high fiber content, however the amount of sugar it contains is high (although they are not as high as in most industrialized cereals).

The risks of consume a product that is advertised as healthy is that it can generate a greater tendency to consume it on a daily basis and in larger quantities (for example, as breakfast and dinner).

