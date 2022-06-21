This is what Ryan Gosling looks like in his role as ‘Ken’ in the Barbie movie

Weeks ago the first image of margot robbiefamous for her role as Harley Quinn in the DC Cinematic Universe, as the iconic doll Barbie.

On his Twitter account, Warner published the image of the actress dressed in a blue headband with white polka dots and a matching top while she is inIn the seat of her classic pink Chevrolet convertiblein what seems to be the entrance of his paradisiacal and also pink residence.

An image that is very consistent and in complete harmony with the idyllic lifestyle that is so representative that defined the famous doll from the toy company Mattel since its inception. launch in 1959.

But he could not miss his inseparable companion Kenwho for this film directed by Greta Gerwig will be played by Ryan Gosling.

It was the same producer who was responsible for publishing the image of the actor already transformed into his character. Light hair, pvery tanned skin, a very athletic body and wearing a set of pants and denim vest. It also looks like it’s in Barbie’s mansion.

Joining Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will also be Will Ferrell as the CEO of a toy company, as well as Simu Liu, Kate Mckinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Ariana Greenblatt and America Ferrera in undisclosed roles.

The film’s release date is scheduled for July 21, 2023.