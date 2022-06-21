This is the life of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after the trial – El Financiero

After weeks of the jury in Fairfax, Virginia, returning a verdict that favored Johnny Deppthe protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean and his ex-wife Amber Heard they have taken separate paths, although each one on their own continues to give something to talk about; while the actor did it with large amounts of accounts in his celebrations, the actress of Aquaman was recently seen at a discount clothing store.

However, still It is not known what will happen to their acting careers after Heard criticized a cut in the film that he shares with Jason Momoa and Depp, who recently turned 59said Heard’s allegations of violence played a role in her firing from the fourth installment of the Disney franchise.

Johnny Depp continues with his life with a musical project

After he finished testifying, Depp traveled to the UK to be part of guitarist Jeff Beck’s performances. That was the reason why she was not present the day the verdict was read.

After being seen in a pub in newcastle and a fancy restaurant, debuted in a TikTok video where he thanked his fans for their support, for which gained millions of followers. She also announced a collaboration album with Jeff and released the first single titled ‘This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’.

But not all of it has been good news since it was sued by location manager Gregg Brooks for allegedly hitting him on the set of the film city ​​of liesso Camille Vasquez will defend him again.

Amber Heard and her first interview

While Depp has sought to move on with his life, Heard has gone over the verdict with an interview for Todaywhere defended his words and assured –as in the statement after the decision– that it is a setback for women victims of abuse.

In addition to expressing that he still loves Depp, he said that she never incited a fight and only responded to violence and pointed to the role of social networks in the jury members since his image was negatively affected in what he argued. it was not equal treatmentalthough he accepted that he is not a sympathetic victim.

Her attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, said Heard would appeal, but the actress did not comment on the matter. Yes to that she would continue her life as full-time mother of little Oonagh Page.