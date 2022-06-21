This is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the first biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who asked at the age of 12 to be called “John” – PEOPLE Online

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt is the first biological daughter of who were the most famous couple in Hollywood Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pittjust fulfilled 16 years and gained great notoriety a couple of years ago since her parents made public the support they provide to the teenager in the search for their gender identity.

It is that, from a very young age, Shiloh expressed her personality: while her sisters put on party dresses and got ready with their mother, she opted to wear suits like his father and she even combed her hair like him. However, she always drew a lot of attention to the great resemblance to her mother and at times – when she wore more masculine looks – to his father.

Along these lines, today, in full adolescence, the young woman – who asked her parents at the age of 12 that she would be called John – is a LGBT+ community icon and we can say that his physical appearance has traits of his two parents: a traced smile of Angelina, with his bright blue eyes, while he has his skin tone and hair identical to his father.

File / Shiloh Pitt Jolie

File / Shiloh Pitt Jolie

File / Shiloh Pitt Jolie

File / Shiloh Pitt Jolie Photos: Photonews

The passions of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

However, the 16-year-old has long been in the news for herself when she shows her great talent for dancingsomething she loves to practice a few years ago.

Moreover, after several videos of the daughter of Angelina Jolie dancing in Youtube and in TikTokof which some of those videos have gone viral, it was learned that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt take dance classes in Los Angeles at the Millenium Dance Complex studio of the prestigious choreographer and dancer hamilton Evans.

However, dancing is not her only interest, as she has also begun to show interest in humanitarian tasks and work that her mother does: a few months ago she was seen with Jolie accompanying her on a trip through Cambodia.

Unconditional support for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh Nouvel Pitt Jolietoday renamed John, is the first biological son of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. From a very young age she stated that “I wanted to be a boy” He began a transition that his parents actively accompanied and underwent hormonal treatment.

Brad addressed his relationship with Shiloh in 2008 in an interview with Oprah Winfreyin which he recounted: “She just wants to be called John. Juan or Pedro. It’s a Peter Pan thing. And then I’m like, ‘John, would you like some orange juice?’ And she says, ‘No!'”

In 2010, Angelina revealed to Vanity Fair who had been exploring his gender since he was 3 years old. “He wants to be a boy. So we cut his hair. He likes to wear boy’s clothes and thinks he’s one of his brothers. She, like all my children, has the freedom to decide what she wants to be“said the actress.

John was born on May 27, 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia. His original name, Shiloh, means in Hebrew “he who must be sent”. The choice of name, according to Angelina, has a history in her family since she was around for decades.

Photo: Photonews