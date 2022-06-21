This is how they celebrated Father’s Day

Yesterday was celebrated Father’s day in different parts of the world and kardashian family was one of those who shared some memories of how they spent the day. Regardless of the relationship with fathers of their children is over, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé showed that they thank those people with whom they once shared a relationship, because their little ones and little ones were born as a product of that union. This is how they commemorated this date, in which they also remembered their father, Robert Kardashian.

Scott Disick was one of the first to inaugurate the Father’s Day celebrations, sharing a photograph of his second daughter, Penelope Scotland, Kourtney’s ex wrote that in the company of his 9-year-old little girl, every day is celebrated as if outside the date on which parents are celebrated.



Photo: Instagram

In turn, the mother of his children, Koutney Kardashian paid tribute to the memory of his father Robert, who died 19 years ago due to cancer of the esophagus. The eldest of the daughters of the Armenian-born lawyer shared a photo of what appears to be a school graduation, as she holds a black folder with documents in one of her hands, while her father carries a camera with which he surely filmed the event. of his eldest daughter, who is currently 43 years old. Kim also remembered her father and said that her four children had come up with a great idea for her to celebrate with him, even though she is now in heaven.



Photo: Instagram

Read also: Apio Quijano responds to Lolita Cortés after criticizing Kabah: “Leave us alone”

The most benevolent and with the most love to give was the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, who credited each of the parents of the Kardashian family, regardless of whether their daughters are going through a legal fight or problems still unresolved, with telling them that even Travis Barker -with whom Kourtney does not share children- was included in the list of the dedication he shared, regarding the date, thus demonstrating that he already considers him part of the family, one more Kardashian.



Photo: Instagram

And although Kris recognized the fortune she had as a grandmother that her granddaughters and grandsons have such incredible parents, as well as applauded the two fathers of her daughters, Robert and Caitlyn – with whom she had a relationship when she still recognized herself low in name of Bruce-, made a very special mention, in which he expressed the great pride he felt for Robert, his only son, upon witnessing the great connection that unites him with Dream, the daughter he shares with the model Blac Chyna .

Caitlyn Jenner also shared a story in which she showed the gift she received from her youngest daughter, Kylie, who surprised him with an arrangement of white roses, but she was not the only one who remembered her on this day, but Kim also made her arrive a flower arrangement to remind him that he loves him, regardless of the fact that he is not his biological father, since he behaved as such since he married his mother Kriss, in 1999, demonstrating that for him there was no distinction between biological daughters and daughters. adoptive.



Photo: Instagram

But Kylie also took time to celebrate the father of her two children, Stormi and Wolf, Travis Scott, where he is seen lounging with the little ones eating instant soup. In the description of the photograph, the youngest of the Kardashian Jenner family wrote “Happy Father’s Day, daddy. We love you.”



Photo: Instagram

Despite all the controversy surrounding the separation of Kim and Kanye, especially since the businesswoman began a relationship with Pete Davidson, the mother of North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, showed that she still holds great esteem for the father of her children , precisely for that fact, by thanking him for being the best dad for his babies.

Another of those involved was Travis Barker who showed exclusive photos of the afternoon he spent with Kourtney to celebrate the day, at a Chinese food lunch in the open air. Later, they enjoyed a screening of the movie “Father of the Bride”, seen from a large inflatable screen. In addition, Kourtney’s youngest son wrote him a tender card, barely legible, celebrating him as another father.



Photo: Instagram

Read also: Alan Tacher: “Working with Adal Ramones is complicated”

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, options for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

melc