The T. rex of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ disappoints and Colin Trevorrow defends him

Jurassic World: Dominion will premiere on June 9, being the worst rated film in the film saga that began in 1993 by Steven Spielberg. The license that tells us how dinosaurs come back to life thanks to genetic engineering is one of the most beloved stories in cinema for its mix of action, adventure and thriller science fiction, and dominion has once again captured the public imagination by grossing more than $622 million. But Colin Trevorrow’s film has angered the fandomwho believes that the use of tyrannosaurus rexstar of the show, has been disappointing. What happened?

Although during the first installment and the sequel, Jurassic Park: The Lost World with two new copies (Buck and Doe) in Isla Sorna he stole scenes and became the star of the plot, the t.rex (nicknamed Roberta either roxy) had somewhat less presence in Jurassic World, reserving its appearance to specific moments and very specific combats with the new genetic monsters to defeat. The animal is much loved and is part of the iconography and identity of the license, hence the expectations of the fans with their appearances are always great. roxyappears in Dominion, and stars in a peak prologuebut the fans are not happy. One of them wrote directly mentioning Trevorrow on Twitterstating that he has been sidelined and that his use has been disappointing in his encounters with the license’s new villain, the dangerous Giganotosaurus.

I understand the feeling. Worth noting the T. Rex had an average lifespan of 28 years, so our Rexy would be near the end of her life in Dominion. Even at that age, she found the strength to rise up and avenge her own death from her, 65 million years later. Sometimes revenge takes time. https://t.co/rEw5pkWDSl Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 18, 2022

Trevorrow has justified these confrontations and his fragility in these duels in a more or less scientific and biological way. According to the filmmaker, the tyrannosaurus is fragile in its combat against the Giganotosaurus by mere age, since in the events of dominionthe animal that escaped from the original Nublar park he is about 28 years old. And a few jogs and trips.







“I understand the sentiment. It is worth noting that the t.rex had an average life expectancy of about 28 yearsso our roxy will be near the end of his life in dominion. Even at that age, he found the strength to get up and avenge his own death, 65 million years after. Sometimes revenge takes time”, concludes the director in relation to the end and the prologue, which are directly connected.

As Universal looks to continue the saga, Jurassic World: Dominion It continues to work at the box office and conquers viewers with its dinosaurs.



