The surprising list of the 10 most watched movies on Netflix (only one in a thousand will remember number 1) | Entertainment

Despite all the negative news that we are seeing about Netflix these days, it should be noted that it is a machine for making great movies that are viewed by millions of people. We leave you with a top 10 of the most watched movies of all time on this platform.

After announcing that for the first time in 10 years it had lost subscribers, Netflix introduced a series of cuts, such as the end of shared accounts and cheaper accounts with advertising. However, it seems that the successes (although not as many as before), continue to arrive on the platform.

And it is that, recently we have found a bombshell in reproductions that has surprised everyone. The film “Claw”, starring Adam Sandler, tells the story of an NBA scout, Stanley Sugerman (Alan Sandler) who has been traveling the world for 30 years in search of unknown players who can explode in the NBA.

That’s why Buzzfeed has collected The 10 movies with the most hours of streaming on the Netflix platform .We are going to do it in reverse order, so we will start with number 10 and we will go, little by little, reaching Top1.

The 10 most viewed Netflix movies (but not the best)

10. Spenser: Confidential – This movie sits at number 10 with a total of 197,320,000 hours played, in just 28 days.

Dated 2020, this one tells the story of an ex-cop and ex-con, teams up with an aspiring fighter, Hawk, to uncover a sinister conspiracy linked to the deaths of two Boston police officers. Starring Winston Duke and Mark Wahlberg, the truth is that success was assured, although it was not believed that until that point.

9. 6 in the shadow: here we are already talking about 205,470,000 hours, so the height is quite considerable and we are still at number 9.

The film was released in 2019 and stars Ryan Reynolds. As summarized by Netflix itself: “After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a daring and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.”

8. My First Kiss 2: This teen movie that came out in 2020, stars Joey King (who appears in the entire trilogy, because yes, there are three) and tells the story of Elle, who does what Whether it’s keeping her relationship at a distance with her boyfriend Noah, while dealing with other problems such as friends and new feelings.

The second film got a total of 209,250,000 playback hours.

7. The Irishman: also known as The Irishman was viewed for 214,570,000 hours, which is more than 5 million hours more than our top 8.

With Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci starring in the main roles and with a 2019 release date, Netflix summarizes it for us as follows: “Hitman Frank Sheeran looks back on the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed Martin Scorsese film.”

6. Unforgivable: This great 2021 film has the even greater Sandra Bullock in the title role of an ex-convict who is unforgivable by society for her murder conviction, as she tries to find her sister.

Is was viewed for 214,700,000 hoursso it has been quite close to losing this great position.

5. Tyler Rake – Widely known as Extraction, got a total of 231,340,000 viewing hours. Of course here the figures are already skyrocketing.

Chris Hemsworth takes on the lead role and based on the graphic novel called City, Netflix doesn’t describe it like this: “A hardened mercenary’s mission becomes a soul-searching race for survival when he is sent to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord.”

4. The Adam Project: it was viewed for 233,160,000 hours. This very recent movie (from 2022) stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner.

It’s an action-adventure film centered around time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Reynolds), who after a crash landing in 2022, teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Cobell) on a mission to save the future.

3. Blindly: we enter the great Top3 with this film that you may also recognize by the name Bird Box. We are facing the second film by Sandra Bullock in the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix, and it was viewed for 282,020,000 hours.

“Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate attempt to get to safety,” summarize the platform.

2. Don’t Look Up: The plot centers on a pair of astronomers who discover that a comet is going to destroy the Earth in six months. The big problem is that the comet is invisible to the eye and it is too far out in space, so if we are able to ignore a global pandemic, in this film, the fact that the destruction is invisible (for the time being), makes everyone laugh.

With an incredible cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio or the wonderful Meryl Streep, this movie that was a total success last Christmas 2021, was viewed for a whopping 359,790,000 hours.

1. Red alert: the wonderful gold goes to this film and it is not for less with the stir it generated in all the media. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds star in this full-fledged blockbuster.

The story confronts the best FBI agent with two great thieves who are also rivals, all this in a fast-paced plot that adds numerous action scenes in European cities. Those looking for action and comedy, here will find the formula they expect. It rises to the first position since it was seen for 364,020,000 hours.