The story up to date: holiday Monday with these ephemeris of June 20

1820 – MANUEL BELGRANO. At the age of 50, the lawyer, diplomat and soldier Manuel Belgrano, creator of the Argentine flag, died in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of San Telmo. He promoted the May Revolution of 1810 and was a hero of the War of Independence of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata.

1867 – KICK OFF. On an armed pitch at the Buenos Aires Cricket Club in the woods of Palermo, the first soccer match in Argentina is played, organized by the English brothers Thomas and James Hogg. The match lasted two hours with victory for the White team against the Colorado team by 4-0.

1890 – PORTRAIT OF DORIAN GREY. The American magazine Lippincott’s Monthly Magazine publishes the story “The Picture of Dorian Grey”, by the Irish writer Oscar Wilde, who later expanded it to turn it into the novel with which he gained worldwide fame.

1942 – BRIAN WILSON IS BORN. The musician and composer Brian Wilson, founder and leader of the band The Beach Boys, was born in the American city of Inglewood. Wilson recorded 15 albums as a soloist.

1957 – MONUMENT TO THE FLAG. The Flag Monument is inaugurated in the Santa Fe city of Rosario, in the same place where General Manuel Belgrano raised the Argentine national flag for the first time

1971 – EL CHAVO DEL 8. The popular comedy series “El chavo del 8” is broadcast for the first time in Mexico, created by and starring Roberto Gómez Bolaños, one of the most successful entertainment programs on Hispanic television.

1973 – EZEIZA MASSACRE. Armed militants from right-wing Peronist sectors kill thirteen people and wound some 300 by shooting at columns of the Peronist Youth, the Revolutionary Armed Forces and Montoneros near the Ezeiza airport when General Juan Domingo Perón was returning to the country after 18 years of ban and exile.

1975 – SHARK. The thriller and horror film Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg, is released in the United States, which grossed some 300 million dollars in its first year and became one of the highest grossing films in the US film industry. It was based on the homonymous novel written by Peter Benchley.

1980 – ROLLING STONES. The famous British rock band The Rolling Stones publishes the album “Emotional Rescue”, which contains ten songs and has sold about six million copies.

2004 – PAUL MCCARTNEY. British musician and singer-songwriter Paul McCartney offers his 3,000th concert in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, which was part of his “’04 Summer Tour”. Show promoters are said to have doused the clouds with dry ice to prevent rain in the city, where the former Beatle reignited “Beatlemania” in Russia.

2007 – BOCA JUNIORS. With two goals from attacking midfielder Juan Román Riquelme, the Boca Juniors team wins its sixth Copa Libertadores de América by beating Brazilian Gremio 2-0 at its Porto Alegre stadium.

2022 – FLAG DAY. The Day of the Argentine Flag is celebrated, instituted by law enacted in 1938 in commemoration of the death of General Manuel Belgrano, creator of the national flag.