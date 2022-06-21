The PS5 Slim already exists, and it’s much more compact than you imagined

In various regions of the world, mainly in the United States and Europe, it is still very difficult to get a PlayStation 5. For this reason, at this time it might seem ridiculous to think of the first hardware revision of the console, a version that will surely bring changes. in its design and, perhaps, in its performance. But while Sony makes a move in this regard, the talented matthew perksfrom the YouTube channel DIY Perkswas assigned the task of create the world’s first PS5 Slim.

In the past, Perks has already surprised us with its extraordinary creations. In fact, a year ago he adapted the PS5 to an elegant wooden case.

In their latest video, however, they show the process of creating the compact variant of the PS5 from start to finish. The final result is more than surprising, because the reduction in dimensions has been significant compared to the original console.

It must also be said that the ps5 is huge; It is the largest video game console of all time. This caused some owners to have complications to place it in the living room. Perks work solves this drawback, since its size allows it to be placed even in the space that is free between your TV and the piece of furniture.

Can you undertake this project on your own? In theory yes, although it is not easy at all; especially because of the tools you must have on hand to manipulate different materials.

Perks faced the same challenge as Sony engineers when designing the PS5: the thermal issue. If it was already complex to keep the console at an optimal temperature, now imagine doing it in a variant where there is not even room for the original fan, heatsink and power supply.

What was the solution? As you surely already know, DIY Perks decided to keep some components on the outside. Sony is no stranger to this proposal, since with the PS1 Slim and PS2 Slim they resorted to the same thing to make the body more compact.

The cooling system was the most complicated of all. In fact, the copper casing created by Perks already allows heat to be dissipated by itself, but this structure is not enough. The next big step was to implement a liquid cooling systemthat although it is common in high-end computers, in a video game console it had never been done before – the liquid metal of the PS5 does not fall into this category.

Of course, the external module responsible for cooling the PS5 Slim is huge. The space that the console no longer occupies is compensated by the cooling system, although it can be placed in another place hidden from the naked eye.

Before successfully completing the project, Perks had to resolve a serious problem caused by personal error. The cooling system fell off the surface that was holding it up, making airflow difficult. The PS5 did not cool down properly and stopped working. The worst of all is that the plate was damaged and it was necessary to open another console to extract its components and finish the job.

According to the temperature sensors Perks installed on the second try, the PS5 Slim boasts lower temperatures compared to the original version. The CPU was kept between 46 and 65°C; the RAM at 52°C and the VRM at 44°C. According to the data provided by the YouTube channel gamer nexusthe original PS5 reaches 75°C in the CPU, 94°C in the RAM and 71°C in the VRMs.

It’s not bad at all; let’s just keep in mind that an external cooling system was used which isn’t cheap either.



