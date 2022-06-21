The producer of the Mario movie assures that Chris Pratt will embroider him in his role

The choice of Chris Pratt to lend his voice to Mario in the animated film he is making Illumination in collaboration with Nintendo, whose premiere is scheduled for April 7, 2023 in North America, was not to the liking of many of the followers of the most famous plumber in video games. However, Chris Meledandri, producer of the film, commented during a CineEurope event in Barcelona that most criticism of Chris Pratt’s casting will “evaporate” when people hear it. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Meledandri has spoken about Pratt’s voice and accented it for the movie. Super Mario Bros.

“Chris was chosen because we thought he could do a great performance of Mario. And now that we’ve done about 15 recording sessions, and the film is made in three quarters, I sit here and say that I love his interpretation of Mario. When people hear Chris Pratt’s performance, the criticism will evaporate. Maybe not quite: people love to express their opinions, as they should,” Meledandri said in comments compiled by Variety (via VGC).

Meledandri stresses the importance of collaborating with Nintendo

I’m not sure that’s the smartest defense, but as a person who has Italian-American heritage, I feel like I can make that decision without worrying about offending Italians or Italian Americans.. I think we’ll be fine. Especially since he has made a very powerful performance”, added Meledandri to his previous statements.

Finally, the producer declared that the association with Nintendo supposes “the fulfillment of a really important objective” since “it is one of the companies that we respect and hold in high esteem”. Do you think Pratt’s choice was the right one? Would this film mark the beginning of a series of adaptations to the big screen of Nintendo sagas?