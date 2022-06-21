the nostalgia trap

Alarmed by the indecency of Jurassic World (2015), I exiled myself for seven years from prehistoric pornography. To spare myself the accusation of enjoying novels like Taken by the T-rexI clarify that my use of “pornography” is borrowed from the critic and philosopher Fredric Jameson, who opens his collection of essays on cinema, Signatures of the visible, with a resounding opinion: “The visual is, in essence, pornographic, that is, it is aimed at rapturous, irrational fascination.” Days ago, just, I saw the sequel to Jurassic Worldsubtitled fallen kingdom (2018), to understand the third part, dominion (2022), which was released shortly before. The desire to see this last one collapsed when I found in fallen kingdom the pornography of a relentlessly manipulative musical background, as if excessive sentimentality in practically every scene were not enough. But, in addition to conventions already common in Hollywood cinema, I came across another characteristic that began to abound, according to Jameson, from postmodernity: nostalgia.

In our time the modernist attempt to break with tradition through parody – for example, James Joyce aggressively twisted the Odyssey of Homer in Ulises— has given in to an irrepressible desire to honor the past and get stuck there, in the mere pastiche, which capitalism takes advantage of to sell more books, more tickets. In the cinematographic field, parents lead their children to feel the same fear and amazement today that paralyzed them in 1993, when it was released. jurassic-parkby Steven Spielberg. But also, in a way, they are going to see that movie again because the new franchise repeats the original plot, plans and even the cast. If the film industry were a stomach, we could say that its productions are the persevering regurgitation of everything that was once new.

Everything everywhere all at eleven (2022) hits movie screens in Mexico carrying a subversive reputation against the disturbing panorama of nostalgia and repetition. Because it was made with less money than a Marvel production, because it gave a more important place to the kitsch and because its plot is based on identity politics, American critics say that this film rescues the originality absent in big-budget cinema. But instead of parodying the commonplaces of postmodern industry, Everything everywhere all at eleven he carries them in his heart with ingenuousness and without risk; His bet is to protect the occasional art film viewer from superhero plots with something similar: a glass ceiling to stop the hail.

The second feature film by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who co-sign Daniels, follows the lines of irreverence they drew in swiss army man (2016), in which a boyish Paul Dano finds in the stiff body of Daniel Radcliffe a new best friend and a fart-propelled boat to escape from a desert island. Everything everywhere all at eleven begins on a busy day for Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese immigrant who is throwing a New Year’s Eve party at her laundromat while dealing with her father’s disapproval, her daughter’s rebellion, her estranged husband, and bullying from her husband. Treasury. To make matters worse, during a meeting with the tax service agent who scolds her for improper deductions, Evelyn is contacted from other universes by different versions of her family, who depend on her to save all possible worlds.

The Daniels’ multiverse differs from the one that Marvel has been building in its superhero franchises because it encompasses a single movie and makes references to the imaginary formed by the art cinema sections in department stores: one of the parallel universes, where Evelyn has a A lesbian relationship with IRS agent Deirdre (Jaime Lee Curtis) is sparked by an ancient sausage-fingered ape in a fight that alludes to early 2001: A space odyssey (1968). In another dimension Evelyn is a movie star who never married her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), but she meets him at a premiere that is filmed with Wong Kar-wai’s framing, chiaroscuro and editing. .

Other references include the hyper-baroque style of Indian filmmaker Tarsem, a version of Ratatouille (2007) starring a raccoon and Michelle Yeoh’s entire career, from her kung fu movies to Crouching tiger, hidden dragon (2000), by Ang Lee. However, the Daniels, faithful to the pastiche, only sting the nostalgia of their audience as well as the sequels of jurassic-park. If one of the topics Everything everywhere all at eleven it is how Evelyn’s mediocrity opens up infinite possibilities in her universe, the body of the film inverts the process and settles for imitating other forms of filmmaking under a conveniently contemporary perspective.

The need for Chinese-American representation in film is unquestionable, especially considering the racist stereotypes that have subjugated the community, however Everything everywhere all at eleven accommodates a new stereotype that seems to have started Amy Tan’s novel, The Joy Luck Cluband its 1993 film adaptation. The Daniels’ film adds to the trend of Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and Net (2022), who insist on the generational conflict between migrant women from a distant Asia. In the first mother-in-law and daughter-in-law collide, but from Amy Tan to Everything everywhere all at elevengoing by Netthe lawsuit between a migrant mother and a daughter assimilated into American society is repeated, which, in the newer films, reaches a caricatured violence that is becoming commonplace.

In form, the Daniels offer humor derived from meme culture as their most original contribution, but even the montage with which they show several scenes resolving simultaneously in different universes is almost as old as cinema itself. DW Griffith completed the technique in 1916 with intolerancebut he had been practicing it since he took it from an anonymous French filmmaker in 1909 for his short film The lonely villa. Faced with all this, it is difficult to say, like the American critics, that there is something new in Everything everywhere all at eleven, or different from the trends in mass consumption cinema. The Daniels set a trap through simulations and insubstantial novelties in which many viewers already fell, including me.

Despite the intense recycling, the film affected me for its way of understanding Michelle Yeoh as a text that resolves itself in iconoclasm. For a change, they did it before Clint Eastwood, by emphasizing the gentle side of him in cry male (2021), and Tom Cruise, who more or less accepts his old age in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Yeoh, who many of us grew up with in the James Bond movie tomorrow never die (1997) or Crouching tiger, hidden dragon, also faces his own filmography assuming his age but, above all, his tenderness. If his younger self saved the world with kung fu moves, the older version of him gently tries to heal his surroundings and that’s where nostalgia closes, like a cage, with us inside. The remaining question is whether the comfort of being cooped up will at some point translate into a desire to escape.