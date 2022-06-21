The next ‘Avengers: Endgame’: The plans for the new great Marvel saga will be known “in the coming months” – CINEMABLEND

Kevin Feige, president of the study, has advanced that there are clues throughout Phase 4 with which to discover the direction of the franchise in this new era.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has entered a new era. After the outcome of the infinity saga with Avengers: Endgamethe study chaired by Kevin Feige is facing a new stage that is beginning to take shape in its Phase 4 and that will culminate in a great event in the style of the final battle of the superheroes against Thanos (Josh Brolyn). For now, the study has not yet confirmed what his future will be. Avengers: Endgamebut Feige has advanced that it will be known in the “next months”.

“As we get closer to the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where the next saga is headed.”declared the president of Marvel Studios in TotalFilm. “I think there are several clues, that are apparent to me at least, as to where this whole saga is headed. But we’ll be more direct about that in the coming months, put a plan in place, so that the public that wants to see the big picture can see a little more of the road map”.

Marvel prepares its ‘Suicide Squad’: What is ‘Thunderbolts’ and which UCM characters could appear

The events in which Feige could confirm the new UCM saga is the San Diego Comic-Conwhich is celebrated in July, or in the D23Expowhich is celebrated in September.

The infinity saga of the UCM starts in 2008 with Hombre de Hierro and ends in 2019 with the last installment of the Phase 3 of the franchise Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now, with Phase 4, the studio has also faced the challenge of introducing series through Disney+ such as Scarlet Witch and Vision Y Hawk Eye.

Image from ‘Secret Wars’ in Marvel comics.



If we listen to Feige and try to look for clues in Phase 4 about the future of the MCU, one of the great possibilities is that the new Avengers: Endgame be Secret Wars. In the comics, this big event is a battle between different universes. The multiverse is one of the key themes of Phase 4 of the franchise and has appeared in Loki, What would happen if…?, Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The next installment of Phase 4 of the MCU is Thor: Love and Thunderwhich hits theaters on July 8. However, everything points to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be key in this new era of the franchise due to the appearance of kang (Jonathan Majors), a character introduced in Loki.

While you wait for news about the future of the MCU, don’t miss the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder that you will find on these lines. The film, directed by Taika Waititi, features Chris Hemsworth again as the god of thunder and the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Fosterthe new bearer of Mjölnir.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter