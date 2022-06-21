The nail trend that JLo and Kim Kardashian are already wearing

Fashion trends are constantly changing, that includes manicures. What is currently taking place may be eliminated in a few months. The proposals in nail designs have always been present as accessories of the look; now we see the reign of the “Boyfriend mani” already worn by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jlo.

Showing off to your partner has gone to another level. This trend has nothing to do with colors and shapes, it’s about putting your partner’s initial on one of your nails. There are many options to do it, for example, JLo placed a J and a B, referring to her boyfriend Ben Affleck, on one of her nails with gold stickers. In the shared photo, she also showed off his elegant engagement ring.

Kim Kardashian is living her courtship with Pete Davidson to the fullest after the controversial divorce with Kanye West. Since she had never done it before, she added her partner to her manicure. She placed a “P” with diamonds on her ring finger nail for her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in Portofino, Italy.

There are seals and stickers or you can do it at home by hand with a thin brush. It is very simple and quick to do that you do not need to go to the big fashion salons. Some have mentioned that it is a great alternative to couple tattoos as it is something temporary that ends up being changed in a few weeks.

This trend has focused on couples, but what if I’m single? don’t worry, You can carry the initial of the name of your greatest love, perhaps it can be your children, your brothers, your parents or even your pet. The joke with this popular design is to carry an initial with a lot of meaning. You sign up?