the Mi Band 7 is a hit

While we wait for them in Europe and Latin America, Xiaomi’s Mi Band 7 bracelets are already successful in China, selling more than 1 million units in less than 1 month.

With its previous generations, surely Xiaomi already had the best-selling quantifying bracelets of the industry, but the fact is that here the market rules and even if they are not wearables some devices that we update very often, the truth is that we already have among us the seventh generationthese Xiaomi Mi Band 7 that are already successful in China.

Yet We are waiting for you in Europe and Latin America with prices that should range between 50 and 60 euros, but for now, as GizmoChina colleagues told us, it seems that Haidian already wants to brag about sales figures in their native country, having signed more than 1 million units sold in less than 1 month of the two variants of these Mi Band 7.

And it is that the product is interesting and cheapproposing as always functionality above any other aspect, and adding to the equation a larger 1.62-inch screenin addition to enabling NFC connectivity for mobile payments in the most performance version.

For the rest, these Mi Band 7 have everything that previous generations already hadfrom advanced health quantification to the detection of 120 different sports modes, including sleep monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, continuous heart rate sensor, GPS positioning and even the possibility of professional data analysis in 4 sports modes.

Obviously, it also works as a comfortable daytime watch, so there will be no choice always-on-display to take advantage of AMOLED, and obviously also, it has water resistance certification with possibility of immersions up to 5 ATM that ensure functionality in swimming pools or in the sea.

If the price of 50 or 60 euros will seem quite fair in Spain, the reality is that in China the Mi Band 7 are still more attractive starting from 249 yuan that in exchange are a tremendous 35 euros, although the worst part is that we don’t know yet when Xiaomi is going to bring them to international markets.

