The Made in Italy wedding between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker – La Voce di New York

The wedding of the moment, the one between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, is made in Italy.

The influencer and the drummer have in fact decided, to renew the wedding vows, to move to Portofino, celebrating the event in a castle overlooking the sea. All the Kardashian sisters (for a total of over one thousand million followers on Instagram) have arrived in the Cinque Terre, and the function has turned into a show.

Tourists from everywhere crowded the streets of the village and the paparazzi nudged to get the best shot of the Kardashians dressed in sparkling colors and adorned with the most exclusive luxury accessories.

Dolce & Gabbana won the agreement for the clothing of the family members and even the four Riva motorboats, which brought the guests from the yacht ashore, were furnished by the Milanese fashion house with animal print pillows and towels.

Kourtney, 43, and her husband Travis, music producer and drummer of the punk group Blink-182, who is 46, are staying on Stefano Gabbana’s superyacht Regina d’Italia. The couple got married more privately in Los Angeles after last month’s Grammys and then at City Hall in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday.

Not all dresses are from the new collection: Kourtney and her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloè Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were also photographed with vintage pieces from the Dolce & Gabbana line.