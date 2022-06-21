The latest reinvention of Chris Pratt after ‘Jurassic World’

Chris Pratt is in luck. Almost a month after becoming a father for the third time, the actor celebrates his 43rd birthday. And since there are not two without three, with his latest film, jurassic world: dominion, it is confirmed that he is one of the actors that gathers the most public in front of the screens. He, one of the kings of chroma key, that green background that makes action or fantasy movies possible, jokes: “Basically, my job is to watch the stuntman of the action scenes while he shoots them.”

The husband of the writer Katherine Schwarzenegger (32), daughter of the actor and former governor and Maria Shriver (John F. Kennedy’s niece), with whom he has two children, has managed to reinvent himself to succeed in fast-paced roles. In high school he excelled at wrestling. He then worked as a ticket seller, became a stripper for a day and even slept in a van for a while.

He began to succeed when he became the “funny chubby” of the comedy Parks and recreation with his character, Andy Dwyer (a Homer Simpson lookalike). “I told the creators that I wanted to get fat for the part. They loved it. It ended up being a kind of game: get as fat as possible in the shortest possible time,” Pratt confessed to Men’s Health. So at the age of 31 she weighed 136 kilos (she is 1.88 m tall).



Chris Pratt in ‘Parks and recreation’ File, Archive

Saturated fats and carbohydrates took over the actor’s life. Until at the casting of Moneyball: breaking the rules (2012, with Brad Pitt as the protagonist) told him that he was oversized. He decided to drop ballast. He gave up alcohol and trained six days a week for an average of three hours a day, with swimming sessions, boxing and the occasional triathlon. She lost almost 40 kilos and shot the movie. later they arrived Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, avengers: infinity war either The seven magnificents.



Chris Pratt in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Social networks

But as he succeeded in the cinema, his marriage with Anna Faris was deteriorating. They had met in 2009, while filming take me home tonight and they have a son together, Jack (9), who was born prematurely and had to undergo various surgeries. The actor admitted in an interview on Entertainment Weekly that he became addicted to work and that in a period of six months he only saw the boy twice. They divorced in 2018 when Jack was 6 years old. Faris explained in 2021 that she herself did not know how to handle “the signs of competitiveness and comparison” that occurred within the couple.



Chris Pratt and his then-wife Anna Faris pose with their son on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. AFP

Member of the Kennedy clan

With Katherine Schwarzenegger he has two daughters, Lyla and Eloise.

In 2019 Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger. A year later, their first daughter Lyla, who now has a little sister, Eloise, came into the world. The couple has decided to protect the privacy of her daughters as much as possible and they have not uploaded a photo of her to social networks, except for Lyla’s little hands when they announced that she had been born to her.



Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt on their wedding day Instagram

“I think one of the greatest gifts my parents gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and normal upbringing,” Schwarzenegger said on the show. Today in March 2021. “We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to have our own identity,” added the actor’s wife.

Mansion in Pacific Palisades

Anna Faris’ divorce settlement stipulates that they must live within five miles for the sake of their son Jack.

However, Chris Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, who seem to have a wonderful relationship, have shared photos of their son Jack on several occasions. In fact, the house where Pratt lives with his wife and daughters, a large house in the elegant neighborhood of Pacific Palisades (Los Angeles), is located about three kilometers from the residence of his ex, thus fulfilling one of the conditions of his divorce, which stipulates that both must live within five miles for the sake of their common child.



Chris Pratt in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ AP

The actor seems more than determined to be very discreet about his private life, especially considering the stir he caused by announcing the birth of his firstborn. “She has given me an incredible life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, she chews so hard that sometimes I put on my headphones to not hear her, but that’s love!” He said in reference to his wife.

The media cavalry found the compliment unfortunate, which they saw as a criticism of his first wife and his son, who was born with health problems.



Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Third parties

The same thing happened when he posted on his Instagram that he had signed up for the Daniel Fast diet, a fast that lasts 21 days and is inspired by the biblical Daniel, who in the Old Testament spent 21 days consuming only vegetables and water. To these restrictions the actor added, of course, a lot of hard exercise.

Religious faith

The actor is a fervent believer and regularly posts Bible phrases and prayer requests on his social media.

And it is that the interpreter is a fervent believer and regularly posts phrases from the Bible and prayer requests on his social networks, such as one that adds his religious passion and his other fixation, physical exercise: “So I just want to glorify God. And if you’re feeling down today, maybe you need to exercise or listen to Christian music because it really helped me this morning.”

The actor from Minnesota, who says goodbye to the dinosaurs with the movie he has on the bill, premieres the new Prime Video miniseries on July 1 the final list (The terminal list), a plot of betrayal and revenge in which he plays a military man who returns home to his family with conflicting memories and questions about his guilt after being ambushed.



Chris Pratt in ‘The Final List’ Prime Video

In the final listPratt is under the orders of the director and producer Antoine Fuqua in a production that promises not to give the viewer respite based on a fast pace and an ambitious plot that adapts the homonymous novel by Jack Carr, a bestseller that tells the story of the Navy SEAL James Reece.

It will not be the first time that the actor of Guardians of the Galaxy and Antoine Fuqua work together, both agreed on The seven magnificents (2016), and they reunite in the final list, which will have eight episodes and in which Pratt also serves as executive producer.