The International Swimming Federation excludes transgender women
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
“We are all equal”: Maribel Guardia talks about Yuri’s position before the LGBTQ + community
01:30
-
A Mexican pastry chef designs a line of desserts with the colors of LGBTQ pride
02:09
-
Kamala Harris launches campaign to combat cyberbullying against women, girls and LGBTQ people
00:33
-
Let’s celebrate the Pride “Together We are Better”
00:44
-
Latino LGBTQ community will receive thousands of dollars with the support of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ricky Martin
00:25
-
Suspected white supremacists arrested for planning riot at LGBTQ parade in Idaho
02:24
-
Alfredo Adame affirms that he is willing to accompany his son to the LGBTQ Pride March
01:39
-
Maribel Guardia celebrates LGBTQ Pride and sings a cappella in Guadalajara
01:08
-
Cardi B surprises in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in California
01:15
-
This is how the US celebrates the start of LGBTQ Pride Month
00:17
-
Noticias Telemundo article on violence against LGBTQ indigenous people wins important award
00:20
-
Karine Jean-Pierre will be the White House’s first black and LGBTQ press secretary
00:32
-
Ron DeSantis calls for removing special government status from Disney parks in Florida
00:31
-
Proposals Similar to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Advance in Ohio and Texas
01:50
-
‘They crossed the line’: Disney may lose special status in Florida for opposing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
02:03
-
LGBTQ Support Group Files Lawsuit Against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law
00:31
-
The Government asks airlines to allow transgender and non-binary people to identify themselves with an ‘X’
00:25
-
They threaten to boycott Disney for controversial decision on characters
03:51
-
Venezuelan beauty queen causes controversy for homophobic comments
01:40
-
UP NEXT
“We are all equal”: Maribel Guardia talks about Yuri’s position before the LGBTQ + community
01:30
-
A Mexican pastry chef designs a line of desserts with the colors of LGBTQ pride
02:09
-
Kamala Harris launches campaign to combat cyberbullying against women, girls and LGBTQ people
00:33
-
Let’s celebrate the Pride “Together We are Better”
00:44
-
Latino LGBTQ community will receive thousands of dollars with the support of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ricky Martin
00:25
-
Suspected white supremacists arrested for planning riot at LGBTQ parade in Idaho
02:24
-
Alfredo Adame affirms that he is willing to accompany his son to the LGBTQ Pride March
01:39
-
Maribel Guardia celebrates LGBTQ Pride and sings a cappella in Guadalajara
01:08
-
Cardi B surprises in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in California
01:15
-
This is how the US celebrates the start of LGBTQ Pride Month
00:17
-
Noticias Telemundo article on violence against LGBTQ indigenous people wins important award
00:20
-
Karine Jean-Pierre will be the White House’s first black and LGBTQ press secretary
00:32
-
Ron DeSantis calls for removing special government status from Disney parks in Florida
00:31
-
Proposals Similar to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Advance in Ohio and Texas
01:50
-
‘They crossed the line’: Disney may lose special status in Florida for opposing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
02:03
-
LGBTQ Support Group Files Lawsuit Against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law
00:31
-
The Government asks airlines to allow transgender and non-binary people to identify themselves with an ‘X’
00:25
-
They threaten to boycott Disney for controversial decision on characters
03:51
-
Venezuelan beauty queen causes controversy for homophobic comments
01:40