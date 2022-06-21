The Hollywood muses that have left their mark on the heart of Leonardo DiCaprio

Along with his fruitful career in the seventh art and his activity in protecting the environment, Leonardo DiCaprio has stood out for his discreet, but not secret love history. Currently, he maintains a relationship with the Argentine model Camila Morronewho a few days ago celebrated his 25th birthday.

It seems that Leonard he has a rule in his love life, to associate with women under 25 who must be models. And it is that, although it seems like a joke, the truth is that the 15 recognized couples of her have followed that condition, in addition to Camila Morrone. When she was just beginning her career in Hollywood she began dating Bridget Hall, an American model three years her junior. Leonardo Dicaprio and that he had started campaigning for children’s clothing. The actor made it clear that models are his type, which is why he began dating Naomi Campbell, with whom he had a brief but intense romance in 1995.

The longest romances Leonardo Dicaprio went with Kristen Zang, a model with whom he was in the year 1996 to 1997 and both were 22 years old. At the time she filmed Titanic she dated Helena Christensen for a few months in 1997, who was shaping up to be the model of the moment. Despite being at that time one of the most eligible bachelors Leonardo Dicaprio He had a clear obsession with Amber Valletta, also a model, whom he chased a lot until he managed to communicate with her.

Rumors spread that the true love of Leonardo Dicaprio was the model Brazilian Gisele Bündchen, to whom he even gave an engagement ring. Then came Bar Rafaeli, a model Israeli 11 years younger than DiCaprio, was the exception. Since 2005 they made their relationship official, which lasted until 2011.

After the model Israeli, a year later, made his relationship with Erin Heatherton official. As usual, it was a model of Victoria’s Secret of only 20 years of age. Everything would indicate that Leonardo Dicaprio met the love of his life. They are 23 years apart, but that is not an impediment to show that he is in love. Camila Morrone, model Argentina, raised by his stepfather Al Pacino who managed to dazzle the actor.