The first thing Chenoa has done after her wedding with Miguel Sánchez

Last weekend was for Chenoa a dream come true. All the preparations for their wedding, whose date was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, bore fruit last Friday, June 17, giving rise to a celebration worthy of a fairy tale.

It was a civil ceremony that took place in the beautiful Comassema estate in Mallorca, with the idyllic Serra de Tramuntana in the background. For her part, Chenoa dazzled with a beautiful chalk white and silk organza wedding dress, which after the ceremony she changed for a second simpler and fresher look, perfect to give everything in a dance that the newlyweds opened to the rhythm of Music to my eyes, the song performed by Lady Gaga Y Bradley Cooper which has a very special meaning.

Of course, great moments were not lacking during the ceremony, as Carlos Latre told in Special Corps, where the former OT companions of the artistshowing that they are a great family.

And what Latre has also confessed is that all the food was delicious, so we are sure that both guests and bride and groom had a good feast… And that is why now we have to keep the calories at bay!

This has been shown by Cheoa herself on Instagram with a video in which we see her on the treadmill. “Let’s move! That Tuesday is also a good day to start”, she has written next to the video where we can see her most smiling.