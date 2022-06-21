the director of the film with Robert Downey Jr. reveals the reason for the delay of the long-awaited sequel

Warner launched ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ many years ago, but the project did not really seem to take shape until the signing of Dexter Fletcher to handle the staging. However, the thing did not go ahead and the director of the great ‘Rocketman’ has now confirmed the reason.

“It should be done, it’s fantastic”

According to Fletcher, ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ was paralyzed as a result of the coronavirus pandemicstating that he believes that it will be done and explaining the following about it:

The pandemic derailed it. I think it will. I think it has to be done. I don’t know what the time frame is for it, unfortunately, but I think it should be done. Is fantastic. I think it’s about all the right people being in the right place at the right time. I think it’s that. It’s one of those cruel twists of fate, where the pandemic hit and that scattered people all over the world. But I know the appetite is huge for it, and I’m sure other people are well aware of it as well. But I think it should be that way because it’s brilliant. I hope so.

And it is that in the end it is not so easy to square the agendas of all those involved, even less if the project had not yet specified a shooting date. Of course, Downey Jr. made it very clear that he wanted turn the franchise into an entire cinematic universe with several spin-offs. We will see what all this is, because recently there was also talk of several series for HBO Max.

Unfortunately, these statements by Fletcher have not been accompanied by any specific details about when we will be able to see this expected sequel. Recall that ‘Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows’ it premiered 11 years ago years, but well, the recent success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has made it clear that the public has no problem with long waits if what they offer is worth it.