The detail in the new Adam Sandler movie for Netflix that only Argentines discover

HUSTLE. (L-R) Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz and Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman in Hustle. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022. – Credits: @Scott Yamano/Netflix

Adam Sandler returned to the big screen hand in hand of Netflix. On this occasion, the actor born in New York stars in the film called Clawwhich is about a talent scout who travels to Spain to solve personal problems and in the middle he finds a highly skilled basketball player who he believes is destined to succeed in the game. NBA. Some time later, the certainty about his election seems to collapse with some performances and both will seek to redirect the initial objective.

In an excerpt that went viral on social networks, the Argentine public recorded a moment in the video where a person, dressed in shorts, a cap and a T-shirt, is seen in the midst of the crowd surrounding a street basketball game. of Argentine sports club Atletico Velez Sarsfieldwhich caught the attention of locals and strangers, due to the importance that the institution of Liniers, in Buenos Aires, took on in one of the successes led by the protagonist of Click.

Vélez’s infiltrator in the middle of Adam Sandler’s film

The scene in question shows Sandler entering the party through a door, where the camera takes a close-up of him and his face is seen in surprise at the magnitude of the exhibition. With the passing of the seconds, the player he represents appears, with his naked torso, where some tattoos are displayed on his pectorals and a movement with the dominated ball, which awakens the breath of those present.

This sports drama begins to take shape when Stanley (Sandler) travels to Spain and meets Bo Cruzplayed by Juancho Hernángómez, a 22-year-old professional player who plays for the team Utah Jazz. Among the virtues that stand out are his good defensive level to combat the attacks of his rivals and a promising future that will lead him to become a player of the philadelphia.

With the approval of their recruiter, both travel from the Old continent towards USA and begins a new story with the complications that will face Bo Cruz with the subject of its documentation and in the sports plane, with the difference in the training method, since the competition forces the players to maintain a regular rhythm in their performances and an excellent physical condition to face the large number of commitments in the agenda.

Sandler’s surprise appearance on a TV show

As happens at the time of movie premieres, Adam was in the studios of good morning americathe cycle led by the journalist michael strahan and, in the middle of the interview, the actor’s face showed a blow that caused a bruise below his eye. Asked about this detail, Sandler did not dodge the question and recounted the curious domestic accident.

“Someone tucked the sheets in between the mattress too much and I had my phone in the middle of the bed. I kicked up [para] unbutton the sheets, the phone went flying and hit me in the head”, he commented.

Adam Sandler appeared with a black eye on a television show and explained the unusual reason – Credits: @Captura de TV

And on that same line, he closed: “It was completely dark in the room and suddenly I feel the humidity and I say: ‘Yes, I’m going to kid myself: It’s probably just thick tears. I didn’t want to get up because I was tired. And I was like: ‘Oh, I’ll fix it later and I put the pillow on my face.’ So when I woke up it was horrible. There was blood on the bed and all that”.

