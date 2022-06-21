The day George Clooney gave away a suitcase full of money to 14 friends (and one of them rejected it)

When we talk about generosity in the world of Hollywood it is inevitable that the first that comes to mind is Keanu Reeves, since the actor has more than earned the good samaritan award for the many good deeds he has done, among which he donated 70% of his salary in the original Matrix movie to the fight against leukemia.

But there are other actors who can be as generous as Keanu Reeves. We have a good example of this in George Clooneywho a few years ago had a very nice gesture with his closest friends.

In a recent interview (via Goalcast), George Clooney recalled the day he decided to give 14 of his closest friends a million dollars in cash As a thank you for always supporting him.

“I was a single man. We were all getting older. I was 52 or something like that. And most of my friends are older than me,” commented the actor, who stated that his friends were always there for him and that he would not be where he is. Now if it hadn’t been for them.

“They helped me when I needed help over the years and I’ve helped them over the years. We’re all good friends,” Clooney said. “I thought, you know, without them I don’t have any of this. And we’re all very close, and I thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the hell am I waiting to get hit by a bus?” bus?”.

When Gravity, a film in which Clooney co-starred with Sandra Bullock, became a box office success, the actor earned millions of dollars for his participation. In this way, Clooney came up with a fun way to present his gifts to his friends, taking inspiration from his movie Ocean’s Eleven..

In a van with the word “Florist” painted on the side, Clooney stopped at a warehouse in Los Angeles that was known to have giant pallets of money. That’s where he collected $14 million in cash and put $1 million inside fourteen Tumi suitcases.

After this, Clooney invited his friends to dinner and when they were all together, the actor became serious with them. “I just held up a map and marked all the places I could go in the world and all the things I could see because of them,” recalls the actor.

For his part, Rande Gerber, friend and business partner of Clooney’s Casamigos, relates how was the speech of his friend in that unforgettable dinner in which he gave them a million dollars.

“George starts to say, ‘Listen, I want you to know how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life,'” Gerber said.

“‘I came to Los Angeles, I slept on your couch. I’m so lucky in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without you. So, it was very important to me that while we’re all still here together, I give it back to you. So I want you all to open your bags,'” Clooney’s speech continued.

Thus, George Clooney’s friends opened the suitcases and were surprised to see the million dollars inside. Although several of his friends liked the money, there was one of them who originally wanted to return the gift to Clooney.

It was Rande Gerber who was not interested in his friend’s money and wanted to pay it back. But then Clooney commented the following:

“I’m just going to make an announcement. If Rande doesn’t take the million dollars, nobody gets his money,” the actor said. Given this, Gerber had no choice but to take his share, which he donated to charity.

How about the nice gesture of George Clooney giving suitcases full of money to his friends?