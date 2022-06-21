The best HBO series of all time

The story of HBO it is a success story. What began in 1965 as the first cable and satellite channel created as a non-terrestrial broadcast television channel is, more than fifty years later, one of the most important VOD platforms in the world. It arrived in Spain on November 28, 2016 through Vodafone, with a large part of its international catalogue.

In that catalog, there are great successes like ‘Chernobyl’ or ‘Euphoria’. This streaming giant has been creating some of the most recognized projects on television for almost 50 years. Among them, some successes that have even gone through general channels and that have already become classics awarded with Emmys and even Golden Globes, as is the case with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Boardwalk Empire’ or ‘Sex and the City’. Series of several seasons or to watch in one sitting as successful as the Netflix short series or those of Amazon Prime Video.

More recently, we have been able to enjoy other great productssuch as ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘Pose’ or ‘Open Wounds’, not to mention the ‘sancta sanctorum’ of the chain, its magnificent ‘Game of Thrones’. ‘Girls’ was another of HBO’s great projects, with Lena Dunham in the lead. It was about twenty-somethings in the Big Apple and it starred Dunham herself, a girl who finished her degree two years ago and who thinks she’s worth being a successful writer. Her parents will take away her assignment, and she will lean on her disparate three best friends.

One of the most recent acquisitions to HBO’s Olympus comes from one of the greats of Hollywood cinema, Kate Winslet, who has starred in the surprising ‘Mare of Easttown’, one of the recommended and best-made short series we’ve seen lately. In it, the Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner plays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder as life falls apart around her. The series is an exploration of the dark side of a united community and a review of how family and the tragedies of the past can define our present.

We also liked it a lot ‘The White Lotus’, in which we are invited to delve into the vacation week of some guests in a hotel located in an authentic paradise. The true objective of the series can be a bit cloudy, because it is uncomfortable, but the development of the drama, the perfect cast and the landscapes encourage us to see it.

Eager to know more? These are the best and most remembered HBO series, which you should not miss if you are a subscriber to one of the three most important VOD platforms in Spain.