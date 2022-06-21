The American band That Kid Is You presents their new album “Argentina”

“Argentina” is the title of the duo’s most recent album That Kid Is You (TKIY), which is being released week by week with a new single between June and August 2022. It was written, composed and recorded entirely in Buenos Aires with Nico Kawillproducer of the Coco Rosie.

Paul Y JC – members of the American duo – are friends of the Panamanian Carlos Veron, audiovisual producer and director of video clips for Demi Lovato, Eminem, Ariana Grande, among others, based in Los Angeles. Carlos fell in love with the sound of TKIY and began to do everything possible to support them in his career.









When Paul and JC first spoke with Kalwillhe offered to fly to Los Angeles and produce an album for them, to which the duo replied: “We’d rather go to Argentina, it sounds much better and more fun.”

Nico liked the idea, and the foreigners redoubled their bet: “We don’t want to write any songs until we get to Argentina. We want to compose absolutely everything in the studio, we think we’re going to work better that way,” they blurted out.

Nico accepted the proposal immediately and, with the consolation of knowing that he was as crazy as they were, Paul and JC booked a flight and a few weeks later they arrived in Buenos Aires.

Throughout all those days, different artists from the local scene such as Javier Zuker, Nico Sorin Y Lula Bertoldi, Francisca and the Explorers, Indians, Cirilo Fernández Y Vero Gerez they shared recordings, jams or just dropped by the studio and made friends with Paul and JC.

During the entire production, the philosophy that was imposed every day was “Don’t think, just do it. Have fun, play.” Then many names were considered for the title of the album, which, after those unforgettable weeks lived here, they decided to simply call “Argentina“.

That Kid Is You is the project of Paul Brisske, born in the suburbs of Chicago, and Juan Carlos Aviles, aka JC, a native of Panama. Both met a few years ago in Los Angeles, the city where they live and work.

Therefore, it is the project of two great friends who propose a way of doing pop and hip-hop that is quite fresh and unique, and that when listening to it is also familiar. “Music you remember from the future”, they say. They both write, produce, rap and sing.

After years of working behind the scenes as YouTube producers for channels like Steve-O, full-send, The Dudeson’s Y ZHCwith That Kid Is You they decided to go in front of the camera and the microphone to make their way on the Los Angeles music scene.

With influences ranging from Kanye West to The Flaming Lips, The Strokes and Gloria Estefan, their sound is a brazen hybrid of their tastes with a natural imprint of their own and their lifestyle.

They never take themselves too seriously and their video clips somehow bring back that childhood feeling of playing outside or building a fort with your best friends. That child is you.