The affectionate photograph that shows the relationship between Ben Affleck and Emme, the non-binary daughter of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, American actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, producer, designer and businesswoman, has undoubtedly given much to talk about because of her relationship with Ben Affleck. This time it is about the relationship that the actor has with the artist’s daughter. lopez He has sold more than 50 million records in the world, 20.8 of them in the United States alone, and accumulates a total of 3.5 billion dollars in worldwide box office with all his films.

the fiancé of Jennifer LopezBen Affleck, is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter who began to gain notoriety within the film industry after starring in and writing the screenplay for “Good Will Hunting”, a film that received critical acclaim and earned him, among others awards, the Oscar for best original screenplay. Affleck He began to be one of the most prominent actors in cinema around 1998, starring in blockbuster films such as “Armageddon”, “Shakespeare in Love”, “Pearl Harbor” and “The Sum of All Fears”.

In April 2021, Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they resumed their relationship, but it was not made public until three months later. Next, the couple got engaged for the second time in April 2022. Through social networks they have been shooting several photographs of the artist visiting Ben on the set of his new movie.

Jennifer She attended in the company of her daughter, Emme, whom she had as the fruit of her love with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the images you can see lopez and the actor holding hands, along with the singer’s daughter. In addition to this, you can also see Ben Affleck hugging Emme very affectionately.

Image: Latfan

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez She refers to her daughter as “elle”, a pronoun used in the inclusive language that refers to those people who do not identify with what is massively defined as masculine and feminine. “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask you to sing with me all the time. So this is a very special occasion”, said the artist at the Blue Diamond Gala of the “LA Dodgers Foundation”.

Related news