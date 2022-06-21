The 15 Best Chris Pratt Movies, Ranked

He is the protagonist of two of the highest-grossing franchises of the last decade‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, and is about to premiere a new action series on Amazon Prime Video and the new Marvel movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Is Chris Pratt the current king of Hollywood? It seems that it is.

Few (if anyone) could have guessed it when they saw him in the series ‘Parks and Recreation’, which is where most of us discovered the actor. He had previously appeared briefly in films such as ‘Wanted (Searched)’, ‘Bride Wars’ or ‘Jennifer’s Body’, but his roles had been anecdotal. It was in the mockumentary created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, one of the best comedy series of the 21st century, that he began to make himself known with his great comic work playing Andy Dwyer, a stocky office worker.

The hit came when Marvel announced that Pratt was chosen to star in his new superhero movie, a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ who were practically unknown. for the general public (Unlike ‘Iron Man’, ‘Hulk’, ‘Captain America’ and the rest of the heroes of the Marvel movies) and that they were going to need someone with great charisma at the head of the project to be able to conquer box office attention.

Pratt had a spectacular physical change, going from a Fofisan to having a body sculpted by the Asgardian gods. (for example), and chained almost without resting his great success as the protagonist of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ with the reboot of ‘Jurassic World’, where he played an ex-marine who could train velociraptors. Could it be more cool? You are right. It could. And she did it by giving voice to one of the coolest movies of the 21st century, ‘The LEGO Movie’. For Chris Prat, “everything was fabulous.”

But with great power comes great responsibility, and the actor’s sudden rise to fame was accompanied by controversy.. Pratt was accused of being homophobic for his attendance at Hillsong Church, a community that conducts sexual reorientation therapies. The actor defended himself by admitting his belonging to said community, but rejecting several of his practices and assuring that “anyone was accepted into the Church regardless of their status“. His divorce from Anna Faris in 2017 was peppered with rumors of infidelity, and his new marriage in 2019 with Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Republican actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as some alleged “likes” on social networks to supremacist accounts, related the actor with Trump and his far-right campaign.

Pratt’s co-stars have always defended him, calling him a “positive and appreciative” person.“, and called the accusations against him as meaningless. He stated: “I feel like we focus a lot on issues that divide us, whether you’re red or blue, left or right. not everything is politics. I don’t really feel fully represented by any side, but I can connect with everyone and with the problems of people on both sides. I think I could have a beer with anyone and find something in common.”

Political controversies aside, Pratt has several projects in the pipeline to remain one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood in the coming years, including a couple of animated movies like the new version of ‘Garfield’ or a new adaptation of ‘Super Mario Bros’ that can easily be among the best video game adaptations. For now, Its next premiere will be the Amazon Prime Video series ‘The Final List’, which promises plenty of action, and will be present in several upcoming Marvel releases such as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.