Stallone, Costner and Chastain launch Paramount+ in Britain

Paramount+ showcased the star power of their shows ahead of their UK launch with an event attended by Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Kevin Costner, Jessica Chastain and more.

The expansion will bring popular shows like Costner’s “Yellowstone” and “Star Trek Discovery” across the Atlantic. British subscribers will also be able to see Stallone’s scripted series debut in “Tulsa King” in which he plays a mobster.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I don’t know how I avoided playing a mobster my whole life. I don’t get it, anyway, people see me like that. So an opportunity finally came, Stallone said.

The service will be available from Wednesday.

Paramount+, which debuted in 2021 in Latin America, reaches a market quite saturated with streaming giants in Great Britain and will compete with Amazon and Netflix, among others. It has more than 8,000 hours of programming, including the sprawling series “Yellowstone.” Paramount and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Monday that their next spinoff series, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, will be titled “1923” and will focus on the Prohibition era after World War I.

Chastain stars with Michael Shannon in the series “George & Tammy,” while Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson star in “The First Lady,” about the wives of US presidents.

Sonequa Martin-Green was delighted that her “Star Trek Discovery” series is reaching a larger audience. “Especially with ‘Trek’ I think it should always be celebrated globally for what it represents and what it has done.”

Miranda Cosgrove’s popular series “iCarly” will also be included on the streaming platform.

“I hope it makes people happy like it did in America,” the 29-year-old actress, singer and producer said. “I’ve played the character of Carly pretty much all my life, so yeah, it’s definitely something that I hold in a very special place in my heart.”