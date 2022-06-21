so you can buy a Nothing Phone (1) tomorrow and exclusively

Share

Nothing and StockX join forces again for this DropX event in which no less than 100 exclusive and numbered units of the still unpublished Nothing Phone (1) will be auctioned.

Since it was announced Official presentationalready dated for next July 12, the truth is that we all knew that the machinery of the hype was running and the Nothing Phone (1) was going to come out teaser per dayWell, we already know Carl Pei and his taste for handling the media buzz around his products.

What no one expected is that Nothing was going to announce the presale of a limited edition of the Nothing Phone (1) which will number its 100 available units, and which will be made available to enthusiasts and collectors in just a few hours, after a new agreement with StockX that extends the Nothing Ear experience (1) from last year.

Thus, the popular chain of exclusive sales will again explore the products ‘tech’ trying to get closer to the marks new and creative opportunities to pre-sell your products in limited editionsor even to make these exclusive editions so fashionable in the industry lately available to users.

The new sales method devised by Nothing and StockX it will be called DropX and it will be like a kind of auction, which will not allow users to know all the specifications of the device at least officially and will be activated from 3:00 p.m. (in Spain, GMT+2) on June 21closing once exhausted 100 units available or at the latest at 2:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

In the following link you have all the information directly on the StockX platform:

The Nothing Phone (1) can be seen on video one month before its presentation

The reality is that it is another of those madnesses with which Carl Pei always surprises us, and it seems difficult to understand that someone wants to buy almost blindly a smartphone no matter how exclusive and numbered it may bebidding directly and with many days of waiting ahead for final delivery.

And it is that obviously the prices are not known, and those interested will enter an auction in which they will have to bid a price they consider for any of the 100 units availablewhich apparently could take up to 35 business days to arrive into the hands of its lucky and “privileged” buyers.

How to get your limited edition Nothing Phone (1) at Dropx

Of course, getting it will be as complicated as the auction gets In terms of figures, although everything is quite simple even with the money, as you will now see…

If you want to buy any of the 100 units you will have to register in StockX and access with your new account, if you were not previously registered. Once that’s done you can access DropX as soon as the auction program is activatedand from then on you will be in the hands of luck and your wallets.

This is everything we know about the Nothing Phone (1)

When we told you that the auctions of these 100 units would be (almost) blind, it is because actually we already know many details of the productbecause Nothing itself and Carl Pei have been in charge of publishing little by little details and official specifications of which, they recognize from the British firm, will be your most important product.

Not only that, but a few days ago in Basel, Switzerland, those responsible for Nothing organized an exclusive contact for a privileged fewwho have already been able to get their hands on the pre-series units handled by the manufacturer for a few minutes to show us in videos, images and impressions.

So, we can already tell you what it will have a fairly simple and minimalist design although at the same time attractivewith a 100% recycled aluminum chassis on which a clear glass back that shows some of the ‘guts’ of the terminal, but emphasizing the brand’s logo with details that shine for an effect wow of first order.

In terms of hardware, there is talk of a 6.55-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution, which refreshes at a speed of up to 90 hertz and has HDR10 +. To animate it, we will see a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with 5G modem8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The rear cameras would be 50 and 8 megapixelsa principal wide and another with an ultra wide angle lens, adding a third 32 MP front sensor for selfie and video conferences.

All this animated by a battery of 4,500 mAh with 33-watt fast chargewireless charging and NothingOS firmware based on Android 12.

Between now and July 12 we will surely know more details also from official sources, although for now If you want to have a 100% exclusive smartphone and that nobody hasyou can now sharpen your credit cards and register on the popular StockX platform for this new Carl Pei madness… He will be successful?

It’s official: the Nothing Phone (1) will be presented on July 12 and promises us that “everything changes now”

