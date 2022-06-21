Skott explores love and its nature in “Evergreen”

In just a couple of years, Skott has amassed over 240k followers, and his debut album Always Live For Always was praised by CLASH, COMPLEX, and more. After releasing her acclaimed debut single “Porcelain” in 2016, her music quickly reached all corners of the world and the song racked up millions of streams across platforms, earning the approval of superstars Katy Perry and Lorde in the process. Her releases to date have amassed over 100 million streams, reached #1 globally on Hype Machine, and presented opportunities for the artist to support acts like MØ and Phantogram.

Skott is now back with new material, showing off her natural aptitude for pop with the single “Evergreen” as she prepares to release her second album later this fall.

“In a way, it’s about a time-tested love, a relationship with a lot of history and growth. As if you could read it in the rings and scars of a tree. But at the same time there is naivety, this young, untouched, loving side: an evergreen crown on a huge twisted oak. I envision it growing taller and more beautiful over the years, while remaining vibrant. I have always believed that this kind of love exists, and I feel that I have found it. There is someone special to me who inspired this song,” shares Skott. “The song makes me want to climb trees. I also sing in my ‘kids choir’ voices, which is me pretending to be a whole gang of little kids with different characters. They often appear in my funniest songs that bring out the inner child in me. Kids have a lot of energy and hit those higher notes with a lot of power, because they don’t care about doing it well or pretty, they just scream at the top of their lungs.”

