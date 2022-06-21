Samuel Garcia now thinks of himself as a hero like Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Although the governor of New LionSamuel García, has complained that people on social networks just do not swallow it and that they only they remind him of his motherholding him responsible for everything bad that happens in the entity… it seems that he also has his fan base that has raised his ego to the clouds.

Among many problems such as the recent femicides and cases of missing women in Nuevo León, the entity has also been suffering from water scarcity. According to Garcia, the shortage of water has not been their fault but Conagua’s and so on.but instead his administration has pursued some solutions like cloud bombing.

Although according to García, Nuevo León is full of very ungrateful people, it seems that some have showered the governor with recognition and even He has been compared to Tom Cruise. in his most recent T movieop Gun: Maverick (although it has nothing to do with it).

In his Instagram account, García boasted the publication of one of his followers who recognized his job, although with how stained they are on social networks, we would not be surprised if it was pure sarcasm. Here you have Samuel Cruise:

The last few days the ego of the governor of Nuevo León has been through the roof believing himself to be a Disney-Pixar character for the premiere of the controversial movie Lightyearsince some people have found a great resemblance to the character, although Buzz is cooler.

Do you also think that Governor Samuel Garcia gives an air to Tom Cruise or the Buzz?

***

Continue the massive conversation on our YouTube channel.