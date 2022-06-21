Room 218 in La Gavina, by Álex Sàlmon

The usual tour of a hotel goes from the front desk to the room. A path that goes back and forth, and vice versa. However, visiting the entrails of a hotel building has the same interest as strolling through a town in search of its corners.

A hotel is a small city. Its mayor is the director. There is not much literature about it, but the stories that those responsible could tell would give enough to write several novels. But they are graves. The historical details of the hotels are something else. Communication tools.

The case of Hostel of La Gavina, in S’Agaró, it’s an example. There are not many hotels in Spain where they have slept Ava Gardner, Elizabeth Taylor, Orson Welles, Sean Connery, Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro or Peter Sellers. All illustrious of a generation that They keep the personality of the hotel alive.

Like its rooms that, although updated, keep the same mahogany or oak beds, the sturdy cabinets, like the doors that give access to the rooms, improved inside, but intact in their marquetry work.

This dedication to reform little has ensured that the changes have not eliminated a passageway located in room 218 that gives access to another hidden room and that only some know. The false door is located in front of the bed, next to the fireplace.

The hotel was a hospital space during the Civil War, but after the conflict, who knows how many stories must be hidden in that room, the perfect place to hide someone.

It is just one example of the secrets that La Gavina keeps. There is more. There is a passageway, located after reaching the laundry, pristine, by the way, about 100 meters deep that could be refuge in other times. It is well lit, is used for water pipes and could be visited without any problems.

They must not be the only ones. The hotel was not built to house tourists. Different houses were made to be sold to individuals. It was 1922. When the hostel opened in 1932, it only had 11 rooms, compared to 75 now. Some extensions that must have left many hidden spaces that need to be discovered. They are part of history.