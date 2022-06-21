Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens with an upward trend

Today, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1934 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 20.2786 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.40% or 8.2 cents, trading around 20.18 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.1250 and a maximum of 20.3123 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2786 – Sell: $20.2786

: Buy $20.2786 – Sell: $20.2786 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $21.10

: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $21.10 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.84

Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.84 Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.92 Monex: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.42

Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.42 Azteca Bank: Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.19

Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.19 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10- Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10- Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46 Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.90

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,298 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Monday, peso begins the week with advance

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.30 pesos, for $24.80 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.