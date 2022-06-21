premiere, trailer and images of Netflix’s most expensive blockbuster with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas

It may be that now a lean period has begun for the productions of Netflix, but a few boom-era titles and easy-to-empty pockets are yet to come. the unseen agent It is one of the greatest exponents of the search for the blockbuster by the streaming platform.

Brothers Russian direct this thriller with blockbuster scaffolding with the intention that it can become the start of a saga of action, spies and hitmen. Why that genre? Somehow the good results of other action titles on the platform have to be noted, such as the smash hits reaped by tyler rake either Red alert.

In terms of industry, what Netflix wants to achieve is its own saga james-bond and is willing to put all the meat on the grill with a budget of more than 200 million dollars. And, as a base, it has the espionage novel The Gray Man, written by Mark Greney, detailing the game of cat and mouse between a seasoned hitman and a ruthless CIA agent.

Ryan Gosling vs. Chris Evans: Who Stars in ‘The Invisible Agent’?

Ryan Gosling plays Gentry, the international assassin that Netflix hopes to turn into its next big franchise star. To do this, he will first have to face off against agent Lloyd Hansen, an old colleague of his when he worked at the CIA, played by Chris Evans in his reunion with the Russo brothers after the Avengers movies and without Captain America’s shield in between.

‘The invisible agent’: cast

In addition to Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the Russos have brought together a cast that is very popular with the public on the platform. To start, two key names: Anne of Arms Y Rege-Jean Page, the longed-for Duke Simon Basset of The Bridgertons.

The Cuban actress, who in the coming months will premiere on Netflix the biopic of Marilyn Monroe What has he done with Andrew Domink (Blonde), plays another CIA agent, named Dani Miranda and whose alliance, in principle, is with the character of Chris Evans (with whom he worked in daggers in the back).

complete the cast Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick (Bugs in Matrix Resurrections), the indian star Dhanush, Wagner Moura (Narcos), Alfred Woodard Y Julia Butters, everyone’s favorite scene-stealer since he saw her with DiCaprio in Once upon a time in Hollywood.

‘The invisible agent’: release date on Netflix

Netflix wants to show off in movie theaters the unseen agent as a good popcorn title for the summer, so it will have a premiere on select screens on July 15. A week later, on July 22, will be when the film hits the platform.

‘The invisible agent’: trailer

We are waiting for Netflix to decide to publish the first trailer for The invisible agent. Taking into account that he also wants to move the film through theaters, a first trailer will be out in early summer.

