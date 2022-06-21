The application of Precision Medicine in diabetic macular edema was one of the key topics of the Symposium ‘Inflammatory approach in DME: Building precision medicine’, promoted by Allergan, an AbbVie company. It should be remembered that this took place within the framework of the 25th Congress of the Spanish Society of Retina and Vitreous (SERV).

As the experts pointed out, the individualization of the therapy to be received by the patient is getting closer. All this, thanks to the existence of biomarkers that allow us to predict a good response to an inflammatory approach to this pathology.

More information was provided by Giacomo Panozzo, a specialist in retinal pathologies and professor at the European School for Advanced Studies in Ophthalmology (ESASO), in Switzerland. In fact, he himself is the first author of the article published in the European Journal of Ophthalmology on the ESASO classification. This classification is intended to provide ophthalmologists with a simple, direct and objective tool to classify diabetic macular edema. The same, Together with the use of imaging biomarkers, it is allowing the implementation of precision medicine in diabetic macular edema.

“The classification that we present, based on the characteristics of the biomarkers obtained by OCT, allows an individualization of the treatment that did not exist until now,” said Panozzo.

Precision medicine in diabetic macular edema

The goal of DME treatments is to prevent deterioration of the macula. To do this, the edema is reduced before it becomes chronic and the damage is irreversible. For making decisions about the optimal treatment, specialists already have a key tool: biomarkers. These have demonstrated their predictive value on response to treatment. In this way, it is possible to individualize therapy by taking into account the predominant pathophysiological mechanism in each patient. That is, to advance in precision medicine in diabetic macular edema.

The use of biomarkers plays an essential role in allowing the classification of ESASO. Bliss classification is valid for both naïve eyes and those already treated. In addition, regardless of the nature of the therapy that was being followed by the patient.

The most relevant aspect of this classification is that It allows to standardize the situation in which the patients find themselves. In this way, it helps to make therapeutic decisions for them. In the words of. Panozzo, this classification “is one more instrument to improve precision in the DME approach. It allows specialists to make therapeutic decisions appropriate to the situation and evolution of the DME of each patient, based on scientific evidence”.